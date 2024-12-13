A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. Expands 10 MW Cryptocurrency Mining Facility Near McAllen, Texas

A.R.T. Digital site from drone Custom Antbox Cooling System Bitmain T21 Miners

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:CGAC)

Completing a 10MW cryptocurrency mining facility in just 32 days showcases our unmatched efficiency and vision for democratizing digital energy.” — Greg Bachrach, CEO, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTC: CGAC), a leader in transforming electrical energy into accessible computational power for global data processing, announces the successful expansion of its facility near McAllen, Texas, from 1.5 MVA to 10 MW of available capacity, already under contract. Achieved within an impressive 32 days from the initial order, this expansion reflects the company's commitment to rapid, efficient deployment and its vision of democratizing digital energy.Leveraging a cost-effective, interruptible power arrangement on the ERCOT grid, A.R.T. Digital optimizes operational costs while contributing to grid stability. This strategic approach aligns with the company's mission to make advanced computational power as accessible and ubiquitous as traditional utilities, ensuring that energy-intensive operations can coexist sustainably within the existing energy infrastructure.The facility's modular, container-based data center design allows for rapid scaling and flexibility. Modifications to the containers protect sensitive equipment from corrosion and enhance cooling capabilities—factors critical to maintaining uptime and efficiency in harsh climates. This flexible infrastructure is a step toward decentralized and robust networks that can bring advanced computational power to previously underserved regions.Operating in the challenging hot and humid climate of McAllen, A.R.T. Digital has implemented innovative solutions to maintain optimal environmental conditions for its high-performance mining equipment. The facility features a solar shield over the mining containers, significantly reducing thermal gain from direct sunlight. Additional exhaust fans enhance airflow, expelling excess heat efficiently. Complementing this is the custom cooling system, which increases the distance of the evaporative media to the air intake, lowering temperatures without the risk of machine corrosion. Together, these technologies enable the facility to maintain consistent operations during the region's brutal summer conditions.Currently operating with 869 client-owned miners—including 693 energy-efficient Bitmain Antminer T21 units utilizing advanced 5nm technology—the facility underscores A.R.T. Digital's dedication to high-efficiency solutions that maximize computational output while minimizing energy consumption. [A.R.T. Digital’s own 724 Bitcoin miners continue to operate in other U.S. locations.] This commitment is part of a broader vision to provide open access to compute power, empowering innovation from the grassroots by making supercomputing capabilities available to a wider range of users.The rapid deployment in McAllen was bolstered by A.R.T. Digital's recent acquisition of Kaboomracks, a leader in blockchain hardware distribution and hosting. Kaboomracks' expertise in sourcing, installing, and managing state-of-the-art mining equipment proved instrumental. Their on-site support ensured seamless integration of critical infrastructure components—transformers, containers, high-voltage and low-voltage systems, and racking—facilitating full operational readiness in just over a month.“This expansion showcases our team's ability to deliver scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure swiftly, even in demanding environments,” said Greg Bachrach, CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. “By innovating in both energy management and environmental controls, we've created a resilient operation that thrives in the Texas heat while maintaining cost efficiency through our ERCOT partnership. Our vision is to democratize digital energy, making advanced computational power accessible as a utility to drive innovation and transform society.”A.R.T. Digital's innovative revenue-sharing model, offered to clients, aligns incentives and fosters collaborative growth. This arrangement not only provides clients with access to cutting-edge infrastructure but also ensures that all parties benefit from the efficiencies and successes of the operation. By sharing revenue, A.R.T. Digital and its clients are jointly invested in optimizing performance and advancing sustainable practices, embodying the principles of infrastructure equality and fair distribution of digital energy resources.Looking ahead, A.R.T. Digital remains focused on expanding its footprint in energy-efficient digital infrastructure . The company is committed to pursuing innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the digital economy, with further developments and announcements anticipated in the near future. By embracing sustainability and equitable access, A.R.T. Digital aims to lead the way in democratizing digital energy and computational power.See deployment videoAbout A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.’s solutions are pioneers that meet diverse data processing needs through innovative, sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.Through Kaboomracks, A.R.T. Digital Holdings also now specializes in blockchain hardware solutions, offering a comprehensive network of distribution, consultation, and technology services. Known for its blockchain expertise and operational efficiency, Kaboomracks is a recognized leader in providing hardware for high-performance digital processing infrastructures.Forward-Looking Statements:This current press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to any products sold or cash flow from operations.Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein. They should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed occasionally with the Securities and Exchange Commission.For further information, please contact:

