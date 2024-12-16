Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Historic Live-Work Building in Downtown Nashville with Rich Provenance to Auction

217 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee Historic 1875 building in Nashville’s Second Avenue District Professional recording studio and offices Unique mixed - use live/work urban property Residential unit designed by award - winning design studio

The entire building is set to auction next month in cooperation with Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare piece of Nashville’s past, an 1875 brick building at 217 Second Avenue North, is heading to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Combining residential and creative spaces, the urban live-work property, listed for US$9 million, will be offered in cooperation with Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting bids are expected between US$3 million and US$6 million, with bidding scheduled to open on 15 January via the firm’s online marketplace and conclude during a live auction on 29 January as part of Sotheby’s Visions of America sales series in New York City.

A landmark in the heart of Nashville, the all-brick building boasts a fascinating history. Originally constructed as a tin shop in 1875, it was later acquired in 1881 by the George Dickel Company, becoming a Nashville outpost for the Cascade Hollow Distillery during the early years of the whiskey brand’s founding. In the 1910s and 1920s, it housed one of the most prominent general stores downtown, C.C. Waggoner & Bro., which was also a hub for Dutch tulips. In the latter half of the 20th century, the building became the office of George Barrett, one of Tennessee’s most influential civil rights attorneys, whose efforts played a pivotal role in dismantling segregation in the state.

The historic building, currently owned and thoughtfully transformed by Kathy Anderson and David Malloy, offers a unique live-work space that seamlessly blends residential and creative uses, presenting discerning buyers with endless possibilities. The ground and mezzanine floors are currently home to Anderson Design Studio, led by Anderson, a renowned designer whose firm has created iconic hospitality designs for projects such as Ole Red and Gaylord National Resort. Malloy, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame with more than 40 number-one hits, keeps his personal recording studio in the building’s lower level. The top floor features a stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom residential unit, designed personally by Kathy, showcasing one of the most impressive residences in Downtown Nashville.

“Nashville’s dynamic growth and international appeal have made it a magnet for creativity and investment, and this building perfectly embodies that spirit,” said Malloy. “Our decision to auction this property was driven by the desire to connect with the widest possible audience. Through working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, we are leveraging their global platform to showcase this historic gem to the world, reaching buyers who recognize both this building's rich history and potential.”

“The opportunity to own an entire historic building with such a rich legacy, in one of the country’s most dynamic cities, is rare,” said Zeitlin. “Its unique blend of history with a prime location and modern design makes this property a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

The building is located along the newly revitalized "North Block" of 2nd Avenue North, which features expanded sidewalks, greenery, and enhanced traffic controls, making it an even more desirable location for living or working. The mixed-use zoning also allows for flexibility in how the property may be utilized, and the residential unit is eligible for short-term rental (STR) use.

"This property presents a one-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire a piece of Nashville’s rich history while capitalizing on its potential as an extraordinary live-work space,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “With its exceptional location and adaptable design, the property is sure to draw extensive interest, allowing the property to achieve its full market value and appeal to buyers in search of both distinctive character and investment opportunity."

Nashville, known as "Music City," is renowned for its vibrant music scene, rich cultural heritage, and growing economy. As the birthplace of country music and a hub for business and creativity, it has become one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. Situated in the heart of downtown, this property provides unparalleled access to the city's most exciting attractions—from the scenic Cumberland River, Lower Broadway Honky Tonks, and world-class sporting events at Nissan Stadium, to iconic music venues like the historic Ryman Auditorium and cutting-edge entertainment complexes. With its unique blend of southern charm, modern amenities, culinary innovation, and urban sophistication, Nashville continues to attract artists, entrepreneurs, and residents seeking a dynamic, culturally rich, and well-connected environment.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

217 2nd Ave North is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

217 Second Avenue North | Nashville, TN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.