Base Carbon Announces Investor Call

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company will host an investor update call on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (EST).

The management team will provide a business update and respond to investor questions via Zoom Webinar. Registration instructions are published below. The Company invites current and prospective shareholders to attend this business update call and Q&A session.

DATE: Monday, December 16, 2024

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EST

LOCATION: Zoom Webinar. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here.

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of time to: investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Base Carbon Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 952 3979

E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: media@basecarbon.com

