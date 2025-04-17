XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025

At the ADI Design Museum, the XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY exhibition, dedicated to innovation in intelligent mobility

Italian preview for the XPENG P7+ electric sedan, the first car defined by Artificial Intelligence and XPENG AEROTH X2, the flying electric car

European premiere for the IRON humanoid robot

The XPENG models arriving in Italy in June will be the XPENG G6 and XPENG G9, imported and distributed exclusively by ATFLOW

MILAN, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading Chinese high-tech and automotive company, has chosen the iconic Milan Design Week 2025 as the stage of excellence for its preview on the Italian market.

Founded in 2014, XPENG designs, develops, manufactures and markets AI-based intelligent electric vehicles for the global market.

XPENG is strongly committed to Europe. Since entering the Norwegian automotive market in 2021, XPENG has introduced cutting-edge technologies and solutions, and is now present also in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Italy. Worldwide, in the first quarter of 2025 XPENG delivered over 94,000 vehicles worldwide, with a growth of more than 300% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The ADI Design Museum in Milan, a reference point for Italian design where the historical collection of the Compasso d'Oro Award is located, has been chosen by XPENG as the elective location to host "XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY", an exclusive exhibition to discover the cutting-edge solutions of a brand that combines robotics, artificial intelligence and futuristic design.









The leading ‘characters’ of the exhibition are three futuristic XPENG creations, destined to transform the very concept of mobility: the EV XPENG P7+, the first car in the world defined by Artificial Intelligence, the XPENG AEROTH X2 flying electric car, already awarded the Gold Prize at the "China Excellent Industrial Design Award", which promises to revolutionize the way we will move in the cities of the future, and the humanoid robot IRON, at the forefront of the integration between artificial intelligence and humanized movement.









“There is no better place than Italy to talk about automotive culture, timeless design, and the near future of mobility!” said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman & President of XPENG. “Today at the iconic ADI Design Museum, we are adding a new milestone to XPENG’s history, and this year’s Milan Design Week perfectly matches our vision. Not only do we build intelligent driving vehicles, defined by the right mix of AI, hardware, and software, but we are also engaged in the development of vertical take-off and landing aircraft and robotics.”

“We are honoured to present XPENG in Italy during the Milan Design Week in a prestigious setting such as the ADI Design Museum,” added JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center at XPENG. “We could not have chosen a better context for a country with such a rich automotive tradition and a culture that has elevated design to an art form. Our design philosophy is explicit: to create cars that express our know-how through the perfect union between aesthetics and functionality in every aspect.”





JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center, XPENG

“It is a source of pride and responsibility for us to be the exclusive importers and distributors of XPENG for Italy,” said Mattia Vanini, President of ATFLOW. “XPENG is one of the main protagonists of the global technological revolution. The excellence of the brand, together with our deep knowledge of the Italian market, will generate tangible benefits for customers and become a reference in the evolution of sustainable mobility in Italy.”





Mattia Vanini, President, ATFLOW

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPENG Motors

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da6c22a-1150-49be-a113-e6d37115eb85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c5a19a-e9e2-4de1-a35d-ea969fe6fa7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8882da-4cde-49da-b5ed-3b93ba32ca7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91cf068a-8cd5-416c-8df4-88132fee0c5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4dc6b43-6e30-4201-b4a1-8a62fa567125

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a584cb82-e239-4586-8e42-c277e2f56d95

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a288c551-f4a8-4842-8792-10b323781969

XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025 XPENG P7+ at Milan Design Week XPENG P7+ at Milan Design Week XPENG IRON and X2 at Milan Design Week XPENG IRON and X2 at Milan Design Week JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center, XPENG JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center, XPENG Mattia Vanini, President, ATFLOW Mattia Vanini, President, ATFLOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.