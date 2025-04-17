FLYR Hospitality to Power Business Intelligence for Ennismore

Global lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore leverages FLYR to streamline revenue management with AI-driven decision-making

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today announced that Ennismore , the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, is working with FLYR Hospitality to continue to uplevel its commercial operations. With more than 180 hotels and 500 restaurants and bars across 17 brands, Ennismore is leveraging FLYR’s platform for revenue management, sales, distribution and marketing across its global operations.

By implementing FLYR Hospitality, Ennismore can benefit from AI-powered forecasting, real-time property and corporate-level analytics, and a standardized technology stack that enhances visibility and operational efficiency.

“Making decisions based on the latest intel is critical to our business,” said Dan Gordon, EVP of Revenue Management and BI at Ennismore. “With our great partners at FLYR Hospitality, we’re unlocking the ability to democratize data across our portfolio, by creating tailored dashboards that serve our brand-specific, region-specific and enterprise-wide needs.”

Since going live with FLYR, Ennismore has deployed the platform across 100 properties, enabling its commercial teams—both on-property and at the corporate level—to access real-time insights that improve budgeting, forecasting, and market share analysis.

“Ennismore is one of the most forward-thinking companies in hospitality, and we’re proud to support their journey toward AI-driven revenue management,” said Lukas Hughes, Vice President of Product at FLYR Hospitality. “By providing a single source of truth for commercial teams across properties and brands, we’re helping Ennismore achieve greater efficiency, agility, and profitability.”

FLYR Hospitality seamlessly integrates with key industry partners, including STR, Lighthouse, and Oracle (OPERA Cloud), providing Ennismore with a holistic view of market trends and performance metrics.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com .

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Frank Bauch, frank.bauch@flyrlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.