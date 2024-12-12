GMR Airports unveils AI powered Digital Twin to transform passenger experience and enhance airport operations

Honorable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Mr. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, among other dignitaries at the APOC launch at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

New platform to power the next-generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) at Hyderabad Airport

GMR's new AI-enabled platform & APOC set new standards in modernizing operations and elevating passenger satisfaction. We are shaping the future of air travel with unparalleled efficiency and safety.” — SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports

HYDERABAD, INDIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMR Airports today launched an AI-powered digital twin platform at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, aiming to revolutionize airport operations and transform the passenger experience.

Built on this innovative platform, it also unveiled its one of a kind next- generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), a transformative advancement in airport management and operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. This innovative platform integrates airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified system, utilizing real-time data to optimize decision-making, minimize disruptions, and ensure seamless operations

Honorable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Mr. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Honorable Minister of Roads and Buildings, Government of Telangana, Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in presence of Mr. GBS Raju, Chairman, Airports, GMR Group, Mr. SGK Kishore, ED South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports , Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL in the presence of other key stakeholders of the airport ecosystem and senior officials of GMR Airports graced the occasion. This state-of-the-art facility brings real-time synergy between various stakeholders within the airport ecosystem, marking a transformative step in airport management. The Digital twin platform in a phased manner will be adopted as the standard operating model across all GMR-operated airports. Speaking about this innovative feature, Mr. SGK Kishore, ED – South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said, “GMR Group is leading the aviation industry with cutting-edge technological innovations, focusing on significantly enhancing passenger experiences. Our new AI-enabled digital platform and the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) set new standards in modernizing operations and elevating passenger satisfaction. By integrating real-time data and advanced analytics, we ensure smooth passenger flow, reduced wait times, and personalized services, shaping the future of air travel with unparalleled efficiency and safety.”

Key Features Enhancing Passenger Experience:

1. Intelligent Crowd Management: The platform employs real-time analytics to optimize passenger flow and security, reducing congestion and enhancing safety.

2. Flow and Queue Analytics: These tools improve terminal operations by boosting throughput, reducing wait times, and minimizing missed flights.

3. Passenger Experience Analytics: High-visibility areas are optimized to support special needs, ensuring a more inclusive and comfortable journey.

4. Real-Time Insights: Enhanced throughput, gate usage, and dwell times are achieved through continuous monitoring, improving overall efficiency.

5. Behavior Analytics: Strengthening security and passenger flow, these analytics ensure a smooth and secure travel experience.

Advanced Operational Features:

1. Virtual Simulations: The digital twin can run virtual simulations for various operational scenarios, enhancing airside efficiency and supporting proactive decision-making.

2. Smart Traffic Monitoring: For landside operations, this feature reduces traffic congestion and improves passenger handling through early detection of issues.

3. IoT Analytics: Real-time monitoring and improved traffic planning streamline parking operations and enhance road safety.

Collaborative Decision-Making: The NextGen Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) powered by digital twin platform integrates multiple stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, and air traffic control, fostering collaborative decision-making and comprehensive situational awareness. This holistic approach ensures proactive responses to operational challenges, ultimately delivering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.

By leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and real-time prescriptive analytics, GMR Airports is committed to transforming the passenger journey, ensuring seamless experiences at every touchpoint.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name “GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL. As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-inclass real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region. GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world). As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece. GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports.

Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses.

