GMR's Delhi International Airport

More validation of GMR's ongoing commitment to improving passenger experience, enhancing operational excellence, and promoting Delhi as an aviation hub.

We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition. This award reflects our continuous efforts to elevate the travel experience at Delhi International Airport.” — Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMR-led Delhi International Airport Wins Prestigious ASQ Award for Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for 7th Consecutive Year

GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has been honored with the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Airport Experience Award, 2024, for Best Airport Over 40 Million Passengers in the Asia-Pacific region.

This exceptional achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that Delhi Airport has been recognized for its commitment to excellence in customer service.

The ASQ Awards, presented by Airports Council International (ACI), are globally regarded as the gold standard in airport experience. They recognize the world’s best airports for the quality of their customer service, as rated by the passengers themselves. The ASQ program is the only global benchmarking initiative that measures passenger satisfaction while they are physically at the airport, with over 400 airports worldwide participating in the program. The awards are based on comprehensive, impartial feedback from passengers, offering in-depth insights into the customer service experience at airports.

Delhi International Airport had previously secured the title of the best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) for six consecutive years (2018-2023) in the Asia-Pacific region.

On this accomplishment, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition. This award reflects our continuous efforts to elevate the travel experience at Delhi International Airport. From seamless processes to exceptional passenger service, all with a constant focus on sustainability, our dedicated team and stakeholders work relentlessly to ensure every passenger’s journey is smooth and memorable. This award is further validation of our ongoing commitment to improving passenger experience, enhancing operational excellence, and promoting Delhi International Airport as an aviation hub welcoming travelers from around the globe.”

Congratulating DIAL on this achievement, Mr. Justin Erbacci, Director General, ACI World, in a personalized message, said, “In an era where passenger expectations are evolving rapidly, excellence in customer service is the key to ensuring airports remain memorable destinations in themselves. Congratulations to Delhi Airport (DEL) for its success in the renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, and for redefining the airport experience!”

This recognition reaffirms DIAL’s leadership in delivering a superior passenger experience and highlights the airport’s ongoing commitment to enhancing service quality on a global scale. This year, Delhi Airport also celebrated joining the elite group of global airports which has a capacity to serve 100 million passengers per year, solidifying its position as a key player in the global aviation industry.

The prestigious ASQ Awards Ceremony will take place on September 10, 2025, as part of ACI World’s annual Customer Experience Summit, scheduled from September 8 to 11 in Guangzhou, China. (ENDS)

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name “GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece.

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.