St. Joseph Village of Chicago, a Franciscan Community, earns 5-Star CMS Rating

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 14, 2025Chicago, Ill – St. Joseph Village of Chicago , a Franciscan Community is proud to have achieved a five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest level of achievement in the Quality Rating System implemented by CMS.“I am so proud of all our associates at our community. Their excellence in care has helped us earn the 5-Star CMS rating,” stated LaDon Harris, Executive Director. He added, “It truly is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team of associates.”According to CMS, the Five-Star Quality Rating System was created to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing home communities. Each community receives an overall rating, as well as separate ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. The Nursing Home Care Compare website features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between 1 and 5 stars. Nursing homes with 5 stars are considered to have much above average quality and nursing homes with 1 star are considered to have quality much below average.St. Joseph Village takes immense pride in delivering exceptional care while fostering a warm, welcoming community for residents and their families. We offer a comprehensive range of senior living and healthcare services—including Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehabilitation, Skilled Nursing, and Respite Care to support every stage of the aging journey.A Legacy of CareWith a history rooted in compassion and a mission to provide unparalleled senior living and healthcare services, St. Joseph Village continues to stand as a beacon of excellence in the Chicagoland area. As a proud member of Franciscan Ministries , St. Joseph Village Lakes benefits from the strength and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit Ministry with over 130 years of experience in senior living. This connection reinforces our commitment to quality, innovation and trusted care for every resident and family we serve.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter; and a scholars program awarding scholarships and providing educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

