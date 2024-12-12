CAM Property Services Completes Emergency Cleanup Of Homeless Encampment

CAM recently completed an emergency cleanup of a large-scale homeless encampment CAM brought in bulldozers to safely remove RV's CAM removed five RVs and over 60,000 tons of dangerous materials

Environmental Specialists Remove 25 Individuals, 5 RVs and 60,000 Tons of Dangerous Materials

CAM is dedicated to delivering effective solutions that balance the needs of the community with the dignity and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness,” — David A. Herrera, President of CAM Property Services

PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAM Property Services , one of California’s largest and most trusted property maintenance companies, recently completed an emergency cleanup of a large-scale homeless encampment and illegal drug lab on behalf of the Riverside County Metropolitan Water District, in coordination with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.Deemed a significant danger to neighboring residents, the project was initiated on Wednesday, December 4th. CAM’s highly trained environmental specialists quickly mobilized and completed the project within 72 hours, resulting in 10 arrests, and the removal of 25 individuals, five RVs and over 60,000 tons of dangerous materials.“Addressing homelessness and drug addiction have long been contentious issues in the state of California,” said David A. Herrera , President of CAM Property Services. “Elected officials and property owners face numerous challenges when it comes to removing encampments such as this, which often pose significant health and safety risks to tenants and the community at large. CAM is dedicated to delivering effective solutions that balance the needs of the community with the dignity and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness.”This past October, California Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the state’s effort to address homelessness by awarding $130.7 million to 18 local governments to clear homeless encampments and provide shelter, care, and support. The Governor also announced accountability measures, requiring award recipients to adhere to all state housing and homeless laws or risk losing funding and face enforcement actions.For municipalities and property owners seeking a reliable partner in this endeavor, CAM provides the expertise, compassion, and execution needed to make a positive impact. The company offers a wide range of services , including junk hauling, day porters, landscaping and xeriscaping, janitorial, pressure washing, steam cleaning, ADA remediation and CASp, trash chute cleaning and repair, and aerial drone inspections.For more information visit www.camservices.com or call (800) 576-3050.About CAM Property ServicesFounded in 1987, CAM Property Services is one of Southern California’s largest and most trusted property maintenance companies, with five offices in the region and some of the country’s most recognized brands for clients, including CVS Pharmacy, Albertsons, and Smart & Final. For more than 35 years, CAM has provided a full range of maintenance services to more than 1,300 retail, industrial, government, educational, multifamily, and HOA client properties throughout Southern California and the Central Valley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.