Revenue Estimating Conference, 12/12/2024

Date & Time Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM Agenda Call to Order

Approve agenda

Approve minutes from October 2024 meeting

Review Fiscal Year 2025 General Fund Estimates, Accruals, Refunds, School Infrastructure Transfer, and Lottery and Other Transfers

Review Fiscal Year 2026 General Fund Estimates, Accruals, Refunds, School Infrastructure Transfer, and Lottery and Other Transfers

Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026 Gambling Revenues Transferred to Other Funds and Interest Earned on Reserve Funds (transferred to Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund)

Other Business

Adjourn Attend Remotely Videoconference on LSA's YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZSUBZgLYtz9BgYlmllfW5Q PLEASE NOTE: Questions from the press will only be taken in person. Attend In Person Limited in-person seating. State Capitol Building, Room 103

