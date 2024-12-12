Writers’ Branding Shares One-Page Collective Ad in The New York Times Book Review

Celebrating a curated selection of literary works in the December 15 issue.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting showcase, Writers’ Branding will feature a special one-page collective ad in the December 15 issue of The New York Times Book Review, spotlighting a selection of must-read books. This ad brings attention to literary works, highlighting new releases across diverse genres—from thought-provoking fiction to groundbreaking nonfiction.This feature provides readers and book lovers with an opportunity to explore recommendations for the year, as the books showcased represent a wide array of voices, themes, and literary styles, ensuring that there’s something for every reader in this year’s roundup.The one-page ad of Writers’ Branding will offer a vibrant showcase of the books included, with targeted social media campaigns designed to amplify this feature.The feature includes:1. “Wet My Hands” by Dr. Albert H. Yurvati2. “This to Me” by Dr. Albert H. Yurvati3. “Mojarme Las Manos (“Wet My Hands” Spanish Edition) by Dr. Albert H. Yurvati4. “Esto para Mí” (“This to Me” Spanish Edition) by Dr. Albert H. Yurvati5. “Last Stage Manager Standing” by Daniel B. Morgan6. “Church Boy Love: Book 3: Gold Dust” by Adrian D. Nelson7. “Doors: The Christiansen Lineage” by C. Allison Devesly8. “Designed Illusions Via Divine Power: Autobiographical Memoirs” by PJ Ricchiuti9. “My Inner Child Must Be Heard: From Despair to Dancing on the Clouds” by Corina Zalace10. “RELEASED: She Won” by Tonja Guerrero11. “Moments Treasured” by Joanne Sherry Mitchell12. “Moments With Melissa Sherry Smith's 5th Grade Class” by Joanne Sherry Mitchell13. “Hope: How Other People Endure” by Karen Marchione14. “Holy Joe!: Prophet, Seer, and Revelator (Mormon Protagonist)” by Just Judy15. “Human Nature and the Potential in Nurture” by David L. Hawk16. “Blue Fire” by R.J. Mikelionis M.D.17.“Mecánica Cuántica Relativista y No Relativista: las dos a la vez: Parte I: Estados estacionarios” (Spanish Edition) by Luis Grave de Peralta18. “Understanding UAPs/UFOs: Implications for National Security and Air Safety” by Miguel A. Moreno, Ph.D.19. “Living a Positive Life in a Negative World: My Uphill Journey” by Linda S. Plunkett, PhD20. “Breaking Free From The Inner Critic: The Underlying Cause of All Addictions and Emotional Problems” by Kalie Marino21. “Radical Encounters: A Memoir” by Wanda Marie Bias22. “The Devil's Stone” by Marie Reindorp23. “Out of Many One: The Proclamation and Abstract Value of Merit A Presidential Creation True Story, Backed by Documentary Evidence” by Jean Dufort Baptichon24. “I Arrived Later... So What? I Am Also Here: The Audacity of Gratitude” by W Kpangbala Sengbe, Sr., BBA, MSW, EdS, LICSW(p)The December 15 issue of The New York Times Book Review will be available on newsstands, where readers can also find the ‘Best Books of the Year’ Editorial Column.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

