Writers' Branding Addresses Fraudulent Impersonation Attempts

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writers’ Branding is aware of recent fraudulent attempts involving the impersonation of our representatives and misrepresentation of our brand. These scams often target self-published authors who may have previously worked with us, as fraudsters seek to exploit our relationships by forging our email addresses and website domains.The scams include:- Impersonation and Misrepresentation: Fraudsters are using our company’s profile, representative details, and legitimate information to mislead and defraud individuals.- Email Spoofing: Scammers are forging email addresses to create the illusion that they are communicating from our verified sources.- Typosquatting: Fraudsters are creating look-alike domains that are similar to our official domain but contain slight typographical differences to trick people into thinking they are engaging with our legitimate website.We urge all our partners and authors to be vigilant and verify communication directly with us.Our only official contact details are info@writersbranding.com and any email addresses with the official @writersbranding.com domain.For any concerns or inquiries, please don’t hesitate to contact us.Contact Information:Writers’ Branding+1 (877) 608-6550info@writersbranding.com

