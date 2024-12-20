CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of King Abdulaziz University, Executive Master of Health Administration

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of King Abdulaziz University, EMHA for a three-year term.

“Since its establishment, the program has prepared some of the most influential leaders in the field and transformed the practice of health administration in the KSA and Region. It is a moment of immense pride for King Abdulaziz University’s Executive Master of Health Administration to become the first program outside North America accredited by CAHME. This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to excellence in health administration education, preparing leaders to shape the future of global healthcare.” said Prof. Hussein Borai, Former Program Director and Chairman of the Department.

"CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

Executive Master of Healthcare Administration (EMHA)

Department of Health Services and Hospitals Administration

Faculty of Economics and Administration

King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Media Contacts

Dr. Waleed Kattan

wmkattan@kau.edu.sa

