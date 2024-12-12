Judicial Nominating Commission approves rule amendment

The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court, announced today that it has approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated State and District Judicial Nominating Commissions Uniform Rules of Procedure.

A copy of the Second Amended and Restated State and District Judicial Nominating Commissions Uniform Rules of Procedure can be obtained on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission. The purpose of the amendment is to restrict communications between commissioners and the Governor when a vacancy on the court has been announced. The Second Amended and Restated State and District Judicial Nominating Commissions Uniform Rules of Procedure will be effective on January 15, 2025.

For More Information:

Janece M. Valentine

515-955-5544

[email protected]