LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOLD WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONIES AT STATE-RUN VETERANS CEMETERIES

BATON ROUGE, La.—The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will hold Wreaths Across America ceremonies at Louisiana’s state-run veterans cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Wreaths Across America has grown to include more than 4,700 participating locations in all 50 states and beyond for annual ceremonies each December to remember, honor and teach.

“The act of placing a wreath is not the significant action on Wreaths Across America Day, but rather the speaking of the name of a veteran is, so his or her memory lives on with those left behind,” said Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, Col (Ret), USAF. “The servicemen and women interred at our veterans cemeteries gave of themselves in service to our country. It’s our duty to fulfill the mission of Wreaths Across America on a local level to remember those who served and ensure they are never forgotten.”

LDVA’s veterans cemeteries holding ceremonies this Saturday are located at:

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

3348 University Parkway, Leesville, LA 71446

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

2413 Highway 425, Rayville, LA 71269

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

1620 Evangeline Road, Jennings, LA 70546

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville held its annual Wreaths Across the Cemetery also to honor and remember the veterans interred there on Dec. 6.

In 2023, three million veterans’ wreaths were placed nationwide with 259,000 of them at Arlington National Cemetery. More than three million volunteers participated at 4,224 locations nationwide, of which more than one-third were children. Drivers delivered 675 truckloads of wreaths across the country by more than 332 transportation companies.

For more information about the Wreaths Across America ceremonies or LDVA, call 225.219.5000, email veteran@la.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

