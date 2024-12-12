New Podcast Unveils Pain Reprocessing Therapy Tools to Help Transform Lives

"The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Podcast" shares tools, stories, and science to help chronic pain sufferers find relief.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Podcast is excited to launch its first episode, introducing a groundbreaking resource for those living with chronic pain. Hosted by John Gasienica, an expert pain psychotherapist and lead trainer at the Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center , the podcast aims to provide listeners with valuable insights into Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) and its transformative impact on chronic pain recovery.This new podcast will feature real stories and session clips from patients and experts in the field, offering hope and practical advice for anyone looking to break free from the cycle of chronic pain.Episode 1: “Calming the Nervous System: Methods for Getting Unstuck”In the first episode, our podcast host, John Gasienica, LCSW, introduces PRT alongside his guest, Daniella Deutsch, LCSW, the co-founder of the Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center and co-executive director of WellBody Psychotherapy. Together, they discuss how to help patients use some of the most effective PRT tools and achieve the emotional state necessary to use them successfully. To demonstrate this, John walks a real-life client, Anna, through a PRT session, helping her embrace a positive emotional state and use PRT tools to experience pain relief. Anna’s story highlights the impact of PRT, showing how this therapy can help you move from a place of pain and frustration to freedom and empowerment.“I didn’t know how to live without pain. I felt trapped, but using tools like somatic tracking helped me start to see a way out.” says Anna in the episode.What to Expect from the PodcastEach episode of The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Podcast will cover:- In-depth discussions of PRT techniques and their application in pain recovery.- Real stories from patients who have used PRT to overcome pain and other chronic conditions.- Expert advice on using PRT tools to aid in recovery.- Insights into the scientific foundations of PRT and how it works to rewire the brain and turn off pain signals.- The podcast is designed for both patients seeking relief and practitioners looking for effective tools to help their clients heal from chronic symptoms.- Listeners will leave each episode with actionable tools and hope for overcoming pain.

