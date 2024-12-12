Xpanner Revolutionizes U.S. Construction with Award-Winning Automation and Robotics

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2023 Xpanner Has Been Impacting Real-World Challenges in the U.S. Construction Industry with its Innovative Solutions -- Labor Shortages, Initial Investment Burdens, and Rising CostsXpanner, a leader in integrated smart construction solutions to make on-site work easier and more efficient, has made significant strides in the U.S. construction market over the past year after enjoying considerable success outside the United States, including in Australia, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Xpanner offers integrated smart construction Technology as a Service (TaaS) to make onsite work easier and more effective through automation and robotics. In addition to general construction, the company is currently focusing on solar farm construction in the United States where it sees strong potential and has supported live projects throughout 2024 in Missouri, Texas, and Alabama. Projects for 2025 will likely place Xpanner solutions in Arizona, California and Colorado."Xpanner's motto is to ensure technologies that benefit the construction worksite actually be used on the site. In other words, we want to make the useful usable," explained Henri Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Xpanner. "This is particularly important because the problem we address with our technology and service is the lack of skilled workers. We seek to make existing workers more effective with what they do.”Lee cited that in 2022, there were 600,000 unfilled construction jobs. To make matters worse, by 2031, some 41 per cent of current workers will retire. This represents a huge problem for the construction industry. “Technology can help fill this void,” he said. “We plan to introduce a series of field-centered automation solutions to enable the industry to get the most out of the existing, smaller, less-experienced labor force."The company first entered the U.S. market in late 2023. It has been placed on BuiltWorld’s Robotics Top 50 list for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024). Builtworld is a global community of buildings and infrastructure professionals, providing analysis of key trends, data driven research, high impact events, and collaborative, topic-focused research. In 2023, Xpanner won the Builtworld’s Construction Technology Conference Demo Day competition in Chicago.Xpanner is addressing the industry’s technology needs which are expected to grow rapidly. For example, the global construction robots market was valued in 2022 at $1.029 billion. Over the next 8 years, according to Grand View Research, this market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent from 2023 to 2030. The study cites several factors that are contributing to growth such as reduced labor costs, increased safety due to robotic automation, and rapid urbanization and industrialization.Xpanner makes construction easier, faster, and more profitable by retrofitting its technology onto existing machines, helping operators complete tasks faster and enabling supervisors to efficiently manage machines across the jobsite. This is based on a key concept of Xpanner’s that is different than others.According to Lee, that difference is building “task specific automation” with Xpanner’s CORE technology and solutions from its' ConTech partners, such as DroneDeploy, JK Attachment, MOBA and Steelwrist. “Focusing on task specific automation makes us come up with useable solutions for today's worksite while accumulating critical experience and data,” Lee said. “Given this concept, we can address specific pain points our customers are feeling and solve immediate issues to improve their operations. It allows us to demonstrate ‘proof of concept’ and build trust with customers as we address their real-world challenges.”In Construction, the Xpanner offerings range from installing and integrating existing tech such as tilt rotators and machine guidance to enabling site management and control to fully automate jobsites. Xpanner solutions can be applied to all equipment regardless of the type or brand of equipment. In Solar, Xpanner offers a complete solution for site preparation, piling and installation. Its Solar Piling Solution package includes pile driving machinery, software for piling automation, control and remote supervision and management, and on-site support.“If technology is done right, people should be able to benefit from it without having to understand the technology itself,” Lee said. “We appreciate that construction technology is coming at operators at a very quick pace and they may be overwhelmed. That’s why our concept of TaaS works so well. Yes, it is about using technology to automate tasks but it is also about providing the support, both remotely and onsite, to ensure our automation systems collaborate with people for greater efficiency and purpose.”About XpannerXpanner offers integrated smart construction solutions to make on-site work easier and more effective through automation and robotics. Xpanner retrofits its technology onto existing construction equipment, helping operators complete tasks faster and enabling supervisors to efficiently manage machines across the jobsite. The solutions radically improve productivity and cost efficiency. A global enterprise, Xpanner was established in South Korea in 2020 and entered the U.S. market in 2023. Learn more at https://www.xpanner.com/

