Joseph F. Zahradka 1942-2024

Joseph F. Zahradka, age 81 of Grand Forks, ND passed away December 8, 2024 at the Altru Hospital. He was born December 30, 1942 in Lakota, ND the son of the late William J. and Hannah (Courtney) Zahradka. He was raised near Lankin, ND and attended Park River High School. Following his graduation from the University of North Dakota School of Law and admission to the North Dakota Bar Association, he joined the US Air Force and became a pilot. He married Roberta McKinnon on April 3, 1965 in Grand Forks. During his three tours in Vietnam he flew 225 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, seven air medals and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Following his retirement from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel, he became an aviation professor at the University of North Dakota, where he was known as Dr.Z. His third career was as a senior tax advisor at H&R Block where he was often referred to as Joe the Tax Man. After retirement from H&R Block he started his career in farming.

He is survived by his wife Bobbi of 59 years, daughter Tawnja (Paul), son Travis (Katie), grandchildren: Madisyn, Tyler and Hayley Zahradka, great grandchildren: Lilly and Apollo and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bill (Shirley), Jim (Becky) and sister Colleen.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Michigan Lutheran Church, Michigan, ND. Visitation will be Monday, from 5-7 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Michigan Lutheran Church. Military rites will be provided by the Michigan American Legion Post #238, the Lakota American Legion Post #21 and the US Air Force Honor Guard. A celebration of life will follow the funeral service at the Michigan Civic Center.

