Beulah Senior Class Visits Supreme Court

As part of their visit to the state capitol during the legislative session, Seniors from Beulah High School, led by Ms. Maci Behm, stopped at the supreme court on Friday, March 7th, and visited with Law Clerks Taylor Schmidt and Gabrielle Frawley. Students learned about the appeals process, the role of the law clerk, legal ethics, the annual average caseload of the court, differences between the federal and state supreme courts, and what it takes to become a justice, among many other topics.
Law Clerks (L to R) Taylor Schmidt and Gabrielle Frawley discuss their roles at the state supreme court.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.