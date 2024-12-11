Submit Release
Total Point Emergency Center Now Servicing Crowley, Joshua, Cross Timber, Briaroaks, Keeler, and Egan with 24/7 ER Care

Now serving Crowley, Joshua, Cross Timber, Briaroaks, Keeler, and Egan with 24/7 expert emergency care.

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Point Emergency Center – Burleson is answering the call for a trusted, efficient emergency facility in Crowley, Joshua, Cross Timber, Briaroaks, Keeler, and Egan. These communities, often underserved when it comes to emergency healthcare, now have access to a reliable ER without the long waits that larger hospitals typically face.

Our state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of services, including CT scans, X-rays, EKGs, treatment for injuries and illnesses, pediatric emergency care, and more. Available 24/7 every day of the year, Total Point Emergency Center ensures that you receive expert care when you need it most.

We proudly accept most insurances, which makes it easier for residents in these areas to get the care they deserve without financial barriers.

We are honored to serve Crowley, Joshua, Cross Timber, Briaroaks, Keeler, and Egan, providing them with a vital healthcare resource. Total Point Emergency Center is committed to ensuring every patient has the same exceptional experience. As we continue to grow, stay tuned for more locations coming soon!

📍 Address: 300 SE John Jones Blvd, Burleson, Texas 76028
📞 Phone: (817) 550-8052
🌐 Visit: www.totalpointer.com/locations/burleson

