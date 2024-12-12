Patsy Cline’s Lost Holiday Song 'Christmas Without You' Finds New Life and Global Acclaim

Christmas Without You’ is so heartfelt and memorable—Patsy Cline’s fans would have adored it.”
— Luanne Hunt

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 60 years after country music icon Patsy Cline made her Grand Ole Opry debut, a holiday gem she commissioned but never recorded, “Christmas Without You,” is capturing hearts around the world. Dubbed “Patsy Cline’s Lost Christmas Song,” the tune has found new life through award-winning indie country artist Luanne Hunt and other performers spanning the globe.

Originally written in the early 1960s by songwriters Lawton Jiles and Charles (Buster) Beam at Cline’s request, “Christmas Without You” was intended to be her signature holiday hit. However, due to a label decision at the time, the song’s lyrics were changed to create the non-seasonal tune “How Can I Face Tomorrow?”—a move that left Cline heartbroken when the alternate version fell flat on the charts.

Jiles reflected on Cline’s original vision:
“Buster and I wrote the song for Patsy, and she absolutely loved it. If she had recorded ‘Christmas Without You,’ I truly believe it would have become a holiday standard.”

Luanne Hunt’s Impactful Recording

In 2009, indie country star Luanne Hunt brought Cline’s original dream to life when she recorded and released “Christmas Without You.” Hunt’s version has since earned international acclaim, including a coveted spot on Dagens Nyheter’s (Sweden’s largest daily newspaper) Top 25 Christmas Songs of All Time. The song has also topped multiple European country music charts and garnered nearly 600,000 views on YouTube.

A Global Phenomenon

Since its release, “Christmas Without You” has been covered by numerous artists, including Ireland’s Rosalind Clare, Honolulu-based Davelynn, and acclaimed New York jazz/blues vocalist Tara O’Grady. The song has further resonated across popular social media platforms and publications such as Universal Music’s UDiscover Music, Country Rebel, Country Music Nation, and Classic Country Music.

A Timeless Holiday Song

Hunt, honored to have been entrusted with the song, believes its simplicity is the key to its success:
“The simple songs are the ones people love the most. ‘Christmas Without You’ is so heartfelt and memorable—Patsy Cline’s fans would have adored it.”

Watch the Story Behind the Song

Experience the rich history and emotional journey of “Christmas Without You” through its story on YouTube: Watch Here.

About Luanne Hunt
Luanne Hunt is an award-winning independent country artist known for her soulful interpretations and timeless sound. With multiple chart-topping hits and critical accolades, Hunt continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patsy Cline’s Lost Holiday Song 'Christmas Without You' Finds New Life and Global Acclaim

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Patsy Cline’s Lost Holiday Song 'Christmas Without You' Finds New Life and Global Acclaim
Amrit Ghatore Returns to Music Scene with a Soul-Stirring New Single that Explores the Depths of Self and Spirituality
The Perfect Storm Unveils New Single “Magic Feeling” from Forthcoming LP, “Maiden Voyage”
View All Stories From This Author