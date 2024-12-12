Justin Joseph of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Showcases His Passion for Denver Real Estate

Fervent Real Estate Champion Uses Expertise to Close Significant Sale

I’m my client’s biggest asset. Luxury is about the experience I give you as your broker. My passion is for my clients” — Justin Joseph

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to spotlight broker Justin Joseph, a passionate, award-winning real estate professional whose dedication to his clients and unparalleled industry expertise continue to redefine success in the Denver market.

A third-generation Denver native, Joseph has a deep-rooted knowledge of the area. He was recently the listing broker for the Belcaro home of beloved former Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, which closed less than three months after hitting the market.

Justin’s diverse background in law and broadcasting/media position him as one of the top-performing agents in the Front Range. He began his career as a prosecutor and later made the transition into broadcast news as a legal analyst for WOWT-TV in Nebraska.

His multi-hyphenate career has earned him accolades each step of the way. After returning to Denver, in 2015, Joseph received a Heartland Regional Emmy Award for Continuing Coverage while working for local station KDVR-TV FOX31.

The story, “A Questionable Death: FOX31 Denver Investigates and Reopens Old Case Leading to Murder Charges,” was a result of Joseph’s relentless pursuit of the truth. Originally classified as a suicide, a young woman’s death case was reopened, and a person was charged with murder.

“After that all played out, I felt like I had done everything there was to do in television. It was time for a new challenge, and my mind kept coming back to real estate,” says Joseph.

What made his next career move so appealing, was the fact that he would be able to work in the community, helping people. He is a teammate to each of his clients, working on their behalf, finding them the home of their dreams, where they can all live the life they love.

“I’m my client’s biggest asset. Luxury is about the experience I give you as your broker. My passion is for my clients,” said Joseph. His strong work ethic, which he inherited from his father, has helped him make a successful transition into real estate. In addition to Platinum status at the 2023 Denver Metro Association of Realtors® Excellence Awards, and recognition from 5280 Magazine as a top producer since 2019, Joseph has been ranked among the top 1.5% of agents nationwide by Real Trends.

“Real estate is my passion,” said Joseph. “I live and breathe this industry, and my goal is always to ensure my clients win the deal. In Denver’s fast-paced market, it’s crucial to stay ahead, and I do that by combining my expertise in real estate law with my natural competitive edge.” A testament to his skill and performance in the zealous real estate landscape, Joseph uses his sharp negotiation skills to secure the best possible outcomes for his clients.

Joseph’s passion for real estate extends to every aspect of his business. He is committed to ensuring that each listing stands out with top-tier marketing strategies and creative pricing techniques. For buyers, he works diligently to match each client with the perfect home, and as a relocation expert, he tailors the experience to meet the specific needs of clients moving to Denver, ensuring a smooth transition to one of the most popular cities in the U.S. He is a key member of LIV SIR’s award-winning relocation team, which helps over 2,000 out-of-state families settle in Denver each year.

Giving back to the community is important to him, and as a founding member of the annual Urban Nights, he has helped raise millions of dollars for Urban Peak, Colorado’s only non-profit resource for homeless youth.

For more information about Justin Joseph, visit LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

