Morpheus Open Source developers have now shipped the compute smart contracts to mainnet, activating $20 million in rewards to Compute Subnets

Austin, TX, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus, the leading platform to launch Smart Agents, has made $20 million MOR rewards available for AI Compute Providers, following its recent mainnet launch.

Morpheus is built on four types of contributions: Code, Capital, Compute and Builders. Compute providers receive the Morpheus native token, MOR, based on hosting AI LLMs. MOR currently has over 5,000 holders and is available for trading on Aerodrome, Uniswap and CoinEx. Morpheus offers a unique model where MOR holders are entitled to receive a share of the entire network’s compute on a daily basis.

The Morpheus fair launch tokenomics structure ensures the sustained development, deployment, and operation of Decentralized AI applications deployed on the Morpheus platform. Fostering a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem where all participants — be it capital providers, compute providers, coders, or builders — are fairly compensated in MOR.

This structure drives a global community of contributors and builders to collaborate on an ever-expanding scale. As AI agents increasingly dominate economic activity, Morpheus will stand at the forefront, serving as the driving force behind the evolution of Free AI.

“What Ethereum did for Smart Contracts, Morpheus is now doing for Smart Agents,” said Open Source Contributor to Morpheus, David Johnston. “Morpheus ensures that these agents are built in the most effective way possible, through a decentralized and distributed community. This neutral platform is built to empower a new generation of smart agent builders across the industry spectrum using a totally modular design.”

The Morpheus Decentralized AI network more efficiently allocates AI compute power and enables users to engage in a ChatGPT-like interface that includes decentralized AI data routing, permissionless and censorship-resistant access to personal AIs, crypto payments for AIs, an AI marketplace, and AI images with multiple LLMs. The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and partners such as Lumerin.

About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralized network of personal general-purpose AIs called Smart Agents. These agents execute smart contracts, connecting to users’ Web3 wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. Morpheus incorporates a large language model, the SmartContractRank algorithm, and long-term memory to enhance user interactions and decision-making. The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and allied projects. For more information on the Morpheus Ecosystem, visit: https://www.mor.builders/

Contact: morpheus@ransformgroup.com



