Gate.io Celebrates 12th Anniversary with a Major Brand Upgrade: Opening the Gateway to the Future of Crypto





PANAMA CITY, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io is marking a significant milestone—its 12th anniversary—by unveiling a comprehensive brand upgrade, including the debut of its new official Chinese name, "Damen" (大门, meaning "The Gate"). Under the theme "12 Years, One Gate, One World", Gate.io reflects on its journey of growth and transformation, while embracing a bold new vision for the future, showcasing its ambition to build a more open, diverse, and innovative Web3 ecosystem for users worldwide.

12 Years of Innovation: Establishing Prestigious Global Leadership

Since its inception in 2013, Gate.io has emerged as a blockchain innovation powerhouse, offering reliable and versatile digital asset trading services. Today, Gate.io has grown into a top global leading crypto exchange, serving over 22 million users globally, consistently ranking among the top three exchanges by liquidity and ranking top 2 in 24-hour spot trading volume. The platform supports over 3,800 cryptocurrencies across spot trading, futures, leverage, and other financial products, offering a wide range of investment opportunities.

Among the keystones cementing Gate.io's dominance in crypto space, GateToken (GT), Gate.io's native platform token, has been a cornerstone of its ecosystem since the launch of GateChain's mainnet in 2019. GT reached an all-time high of $25.960, with a total market capitalization surpassing $2.94 billion, propelling its market rank into the global Top 40.



Moreover, Gate.io's established crypto financial ecosystem has also played a crucial role in driving industry transparency. As the first mainstream exchange to commit to 100% proof of reserves, it partnered with U.S. audit firm Armanino LLP, leveraging the Merkle Tree open-source framework for regular asset reserve disclosures. As of January 17, 2025, Gate.io's total reserves exceeded $10 billion, ranking fourth globally, with an above-average reserve ratio of 128.58%, ensuring verifiability and security for user assets.

Cross-Industry Partnerships: Expanding Web3's Global Influence

Gate.io is actively fostering cross-industry partnerships to elevate the crypto industry's global reach. In 2024, Gate.io partnered with FC Internazionale Milano, or Inter, marking a new era of integration between crypto and traditional sports. As the Official Sleeve Partner for Inter, Gate.io's brand images have been prominently featured at San Siro Stadium, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League matches. Through VIP events and joint activities, Gate.io is bringing crypto closer to football enthusiasts, building a global fan community, and exploring new possibilities for sports and digital assets.

In the first quarter of 2025, Gate.io announced a landmark sponsorship deal with Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, becoming the team's exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner. As an eight-time F1 world champion, Oracle Red Bull Racing is synonymous with excellence and speed, a vision that aligns with Gate.io's cutting-edge innovation in digital finance. This partnership is a strategic milestone, accelerating blockchain adoption and expanding Web3 solutions to a broader global audience.

Strategic Brand Upgrade: Embracing A New Identity for the Future

Over the past 12 years, Gate.io has witnessed the rapid evolution of the crypto industry and proactively adapted to market shifts. From a Bitcoin trading platform to a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, Gate.io is now embracing its next evolution with the introduction of the new Chinese Name "Damen" (meaning "The Gate"). The new brand identity symbolizes openness, fairness, and innovation, reflecting Gate.io's commitment to bridging the global crypto economy with cutting-edge technology and trusted financial infrastructure.

More than just a name change, this brand evolution marks a strategic upgrade—shifting from a traditional exchange to a fully integrated Web3 ecosystem. Under this new vision, Gate.io is focused on enhancing user experience, driving technological innovation, and expanding decentralized finance solutions, making blockchain technology more accessible, secure, and intuitive for users worldwide.

Commemorating 12 Years with Exclusive Events in Dubai

To celebrate this milestone, Gate.io will host a series of flagship events in Dubai on April 29-30, 2025, to join hands with global users and industry partners. The 12th Anniversary Celebration is expected to attract over a thousand top global investors, blockchain entrepreneurs, project teams, and industry leaders, joining Gate.io in celebrating this significant occasion. Adding to the festivities, SPORT3 DUBAI 2025 will introduce a unique blend of sports and blockchain, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for industry professionals to connect. Through this initiative, Gate.io aims to foster cross-industry collaboration, encourage meaningful dialogue, and drive innovation in blockchain-powered sports applications.

Twelve years of trust, growth, and groundbreaking innovation have brought Gate.io to this defining moment. From the "Gateway to Crypto" over a decade ago to pioneering the next chapter of blockchain evolution, the platform remains committed to its mission. Standing at the crossroads of a new era, Gate.io embraces its new transformation, not just a rebrand, but as a renewed commitment to empowering users, advancing technology, and shaping the future of the blockchain ecosystem. As Gate.io unveils its next chapter, it continues to open the gateway to crypto for global users, bridging today's world with the boundless possibilities of the crypto future.

