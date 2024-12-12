Caddis Cloud Solutions Partners with TecEx to Simplify Global Data Center Deployments and Cross-Border Logistics

The partnership offers end-to-end hardware shipping, VAT recovery, and compliance solutions for seamless international data center expansions

SAN ANTONIO and JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddis Cloud Solutions , a leading global advisory firm specializing in data center development and cloud capacity sourcing, announces a crucial partnership with TecEx , an industry-leading provider of global logistics, VAT recovery, and trade compliance solutions for IT infrastructure. Together, the companies aim to streamline the international deployment of hardware into data centers, enabling Caddis’ clients to overcome the logistical, financial, and regulatory challenges of cross-border expansion.

TecEx provides full-service supply chain management solutions, covering everything from import compliance and customs clearance, to VAT recovery and final mile delivery. Their comprehensive offerings ensure that Caddis’ clients can expand their data center presence with confidence, knowing that their hardware is shipped, installed, and operational without risk of delays, excessive costs, or regulatory hurdles.

“We are excited to partner with TecEx to deliver a frictionless, efficient experience for our clients expanding into new data center markets,” said Scott Jarnagin, Founder and CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions. “TecEx’s ability to manage complex logistics allows our clients to focus on core business growth while we maintain efficient and secure infrastructure deployment.”

“Our partnership with Caddis offers clients a complete, end-to-end service for deploying data center infrastructure anywhere in the world,” said Sebastien de Marigny, Global Partner Manager at TecEx. From pre-shipment compliance to customs clearance, VAT optimization, and last-mile delivery, we’re ensuring that Caddis’ clients can achieve their global expansion goals without worrying about the complexities of cross-border logistics.”

About Caddis Cloud Solutions

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier global advisory firm specializing in strategic Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. With over 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between cloud capacity supply and demand, the firm ensures clients – from hyperscalers to enterprises, to cloud infrastructure providers, data center developers and operators, and others – receive tailored solutions for their cloud infrastructure needs. Caddis aims to form long-term partnerships with clients that extend beyond single engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com

About TecEX

TecEx is a tech-focused supply chain solution that provides the full services needed to deploy data center infrastructure cross borders into DCs/PoPs globally. Our approach allows clients to have the benefit of a complete, single-partner offering that manages logistics, customs, and VAT. This enables our clients to de-risk their supply chains as they scale globally.

TecEx has a full-time staff of over 400 professionals located around the globe with most management coming from a Big-4 tax and accounting background.

TecEx supports the world's largest AI cloud providers and hyperscalers in building their DC/POP presence globally. TecEx also has strong ties with several GPU OEMs, making them the ideal partner to support you as you expand globally.

Contact Details:

Kite Hill PR

Lara Schembri

lara@kitehillpr.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.