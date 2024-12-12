Dodge® Industrial Named Large Manufacturer of the Year

Accepting the 2024 Large Manufacturer of the Year Award Anderson County Economic Development

The leading mechanical power transmission solutions manufacturer recognized by the Development Corporation of Anderson County for economic and community impact.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dodge Industrial, Inc. , a leading provider of innovative industrial solutions, is thrilled to announce it has received the 2024 Large Manufacturer of the Year Award from the Development Corporation of Anderson County (DCAC) in recognition of its Belton manufacturing facility's significant economic and community impact in Anderson County, South Carolina.The award was presented to Alex Vitou, Plant Manager at the Dodge Belton facility, during the DCAC Manufacturing Alliance Meeting held at Anderson University on December 6.The DCAC, a public-private partnership dedicated to fostering economic growth and industrial development in the region, recognized the Dodge Belton facility for its continued investment in local manufacturing and workforce development initiatives."Being recognized by the DCAC is a testament to our commitment to Anderson County and the surrounding communities," said Alex Vitou. "We believe a strong partnership between manufacturers and local communities creates sustainable economic growth. Our success is directly tied to the success of our community, and we're dedicated to creating opportunities for our workforce while contributing to the region's manufacturing excellence."The DCAC Manufacturing Alliance brings together industry leaders, economic development officials, and educational institutions to strengthen the manufacturing sector in Anderson County.Through this collaborative network, the organization works to attract new industries, support existing manufacturers, and develop workforce training programs that align with industry needs.The Dodge Belton facility manufactures standard-duty industrial gearing solutions, which include Tigear®-2 and Quantis® gearboxes, and has provided the community with a safe working environment for decades—recently celebrating 25 years without a lost time accident.As a cornerstone of Anderson County's manufacturing landscape, Dodge contributes to the region's economic vitality through job creation, manufacturing and technological innovation, and community engagement.About Dodge Industrial, Inc.Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry’s specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

