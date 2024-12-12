Triovance to Present Novel Treatment for Diabetic Foot Disease and Company Update at Biotech Showcase 2025

Company to Host Investor, Partnering and Patient Group Meetings During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

TRV-01 is the only technology designed to address the root causes of diabetic foot disease to improve patient outcomes, reduce amputations and lower healthcare costs globally” — Blanca Segura, Ph.D, CEO and Co-founder of Triovance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triovance , a preclinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of diabetic foot disease, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Blanca Segura, Ph.D. will present at Seed Showcase , part of Biotech Showcase 2025 , during this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week (#JPM2025) in San Francisco, California. The presentation will take place Wednesday, January 15 at 2:10PM PT in Franciscan A (Ballroom Level).Segura will present an update on Triovance’s lead candidate, TRV-01, a genetically engineered skin substitute designed to secrete insulin and VEGF directly to wound beds. TRV-01 is designed as an outpatient intervention to promote both the blood flow and cellular regeneration needed to accelerate wound healing.“Of the estimated 537 million people worldwide with diabetes, 19% to 34% will develop diabetic foot ulcers. TRV-01 is the only technology designed to address the root causes of diabetic foot disease to improve patient outcomes, reduce amputations and lower healthcare costs globally,” said Segura. “Results from our preclinical studies underscore TRV-01’s efficacy in promoting wound healing, and we are excited to advance rapidly toward clinical development with the support of our current and future investors.”Produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, Biotech Showcase is an investor and partnering conference supporting advancements in therapeutic development. The event features one-to-one meetings with investors and partners, presentations from biotechnology companies and insightful sessions led by industry experts. The conference occurs yearly during one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.“We are delighted that Triovance will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Seed Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Seed Showcase is a prime opportunity for today’s cutting-edge entrepreneurs and motivated investors to come together to discover the potential of technologies that will drive the future of human health.”Registered attendees can view Triovance’s presentation live and on-demand.Investors, partners and patient groups interested in meeting with Triovance’s leadership during JPM Week are invited to email connect@triovance.com.About TriovanceTriovance is a late-preclinical stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of diabetic foot disease by curing from within. Its lead product, TRV-01, is an engineered skin substitute, genetically modified to deliver insulin and VEGF directly to wound beds. TRV-01 enhances blood flow and improves cellular regeneration while protecting wounds. A low-cost, non-invasive, scalable solution for outpatient care, it is the only therapeutic treatment technology that cures diabetic foot disease at the source. Visit www.triovance.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About Seed ShowcaseSeed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 17th year, Biotech Showcase is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

