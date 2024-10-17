NewBiologix Abstracts Selected for Two Poster Presentations at European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2024 Congress

Posters feature innovative technologies that address limitations of gene therapy production

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewBiologix SA, a technology innovation company pioneering innovative solutions to enable efficient, cost-effective and large-scale production of viral vectors for gene therapy, today announced that two abstracts have been selected for presentation at the 31st Annual European Society for Gene & Cell Therapy Congress (ESGCT) , taking place October 22-25, 2024, at La Nuvola in Rome, Italy.Poster presentation details are as follows:Generation and Characterization of a HEK293 Cell Line for rAAV production.Session Name: Poster Session ISession Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024Presentation Time: 19:30 to 21:00 CESTRoom: Concourse Level I & Mezzanine ConcoursePoster ID: P0039An Integrated Platform for the Analysis and Quality Control of rAAV Vectors Based on Long-Read Sequencing.Session Name: Poster Session IISession Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024Presentation Time: 13:30 to 15:00 CESTRoom: Concourse Level I & Mezzanine ConcoursePoster ID: P0174To meet with NewBiologix at ESGCT, reach out to Déborah Ley at contact@newbiologix.com.About NewBiologix SANewBiologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for cell and gene therapy production. The company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health. Learn more at www.newbiologix.com

