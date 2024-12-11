Singapore's Oral Statement at Public Hearings on the United Nations General Assembly's Request for an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice on the Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change

In March 2023, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of States in respect of climate change. As a consistent advocate for solutions founded upon international law to address the global challenge of climate change, Singapore was part of the core group of countries that prepared the resolution and led this important initiative, which aims to advance multilateral and rules-based efforts to address climate change. Singapore subsequently presented to the ICJ in March 2024 a written statement on the questions submitted to the ICJ, alongside 90 written statements from other States and organisations.

Following the presentation of written statements and written comments to the ICJ, the ICJ is holding public hearings in The Hague on the request from 2 to 13 December 2024. Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee delivered Singapore’s oral statement on 11 December 2024. The statement covered (a) the relationship between the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, and other sources of international law in defining the climate change obligations of States; (b) what the customary international law obligation to conduct environmental impact assessments requires a State to do with respect to greenhouse gas emissions of activities within their jurisdiction; (c) what the obligations of States to cooperate to address adverse impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on human rights and the environment entail; and (d) the scope of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances, and in particular, whether it covers historical responsibility for emissions.

The full transcript of Singapore’s oral statement is at Annex. Singapore’s written statement will also be made publicly accessible by the ICJ in accordance with its rules and practice, at the following weblink: https://www.icj-cij.org/case/ 187

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 DECEMBER 2024

ANNEX

20241211 Singapore Oral Statement As delivered (167.52KB)