Right Road to the Caribbean Winner Announced

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Right Road Quartet is excited to announce the winner of their recent contest to win a free cruise for two aboard the Harmony at Sea Gospel Cruise, scheduled for January 6-11, 2025.Ashley B, a fan from Philadelphia, Mississippi was selected at random from a pool of entries. She heard about the contest on WFCA FM radio station in French Camp, Mississippi. WFCA FM will receive a catered breakfast from Right Road Quartet in appreciation. “We’re thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity to join us on this cruise, and look forward to having Ashley aboard,” said Matt Linton, lead singer of Right Road Quartet. “We appreciate all the radio stations that shared the cruise and the contest, and thank them for playing our music.”The Harmony at Sea Gospel Cruise presented by Right Road Quartet and Sonshine Promotions is a week-long event aboard the Carnival Valor featuring world-class gospel music, inspiring messages, and fellowship. The cruise offers a variety of activities and entertainment for guests while visiting Cozumel - Yucatan Peninsula. Other music artists joining The Right Road Quartet are The Browders, The Freemans, Todd Tilghman, Danny Funderburk, Tate Emmons, Heart 2 Heart, and many more. Matt Linton and Sonshine Promotions offer exceptional Christian Events throughout the year, check them all out by visiting https://praise.events/home About Right Road QuartetRight Road Quartet based out of Columbia, Mississippi was founded by lead singer Matt Linton. Matt had enjoyed a successful full time solo ministry but he always had a passion for great quartet music. Other members of the group include Kip Barrier (Tenor), Jason Pope (Baritone), and Caleb Dunn (Bass). With a dedicated fan base and strong commitment to spreading the gospel through music, the Right Road Quartet is making an impact on the gospel music industry. When you attend a Right Road concert, not only will you hear great music and singing, but you are sure to feel the Spirit of the Lord.

