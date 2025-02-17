Small Town Sunday Releases Powerful New Single 'Until You Love Jesus'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Town Sunday , the acclaimed Christian Country music group known for their authentic lyrics and captivating melodies, is thrilled to announce the release of their poignant new single, " Until You Love Jesus ." This powerful ballad, available today on all major streaming platforms, explores themes of faith, loss, and the unwavering love of Jesus Christ.The lyrics, penned by Matthew Branch, Randy Maynor, Jordan Burks, and Jesse Shuster, capture the essence of searching for meaning and finding solace in faith. The song's message is clear: even in the darkest moments, hope and healing are possible through a relationship with Christ. The raw emotion in the lyrics is amplified by Small Town Sunday's signature blend of Christian music with a country influence. Jeremy Medkiff's expressive guitar work, Duncan Mullins' grounding bass lines, Jonathan Brown's soulful piano melodies, and Chris Knight's steady drum rhythms create a rich and moving soundscape.The lyrics of "Until You Love Jesus" paint a vivid picture of struggle and redemption:Out of breath, can’t breathe, faith unraveling At the seam, you’re holding on by a string In your broken, in your hurt It’s hard to know your worth When you’re desperate to believe… The song's powerful chorus offers a message of hope:When you know the One who feels the pain that you’re going through When you finally see the masterpiece He still sees in you When you realize how deep and wide and far His mercy reaches It won’t be long, no it won’t be long Until you love Jesus…"Until You Love Jesus" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other major digital retailers. For more information about Small Town Sunday, including tour dates and social media links, please visit www.smalltownsunday.com

