Right Road Quartet Announces Digital Release of New Single, ‘All of God's Children‘

Audiences are loving this new upbeat song. When we sing it live, I can watch people before the song ends, they are already singing along because it is so catchy.” — Matt Linton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Road Quartet , a dynamic and ministry-minded Southern Gospel group based out of Columbia, Mississippi, announce the digital release of their new single, " All of God's Children ," on February 21, 2025. This high-energy song is sure to inspire and uplift listeners with its powerful message.Founded in March 2022 by lead singer Matt Linton, Right Road Quartet has quickly become known for their passionate performances and commitment to sharing the love of Jesus through their music. Linton, who previously enjoyed a successful solo ministry, brought together a talented group of vocalists including Kip Barrier (Tenor), Jason Pope (Baritone), and Caleb Dunn (Bass) to fulfill his vision of creating impactful quartet music."All of God's Children" is a vibrant and energetic song penned by Michael Owens. The track features exceptional musicianship, with Jonathan Brown on piano/keys, Garth Justice on drums, Jacob Lowery on bass, and Jeff King on guitars. The song was expertly produced by Chris Allman and is published by Music by Oasis. The inspiring chorus of "All of God's Children" proclaims: "All of God’s children working on a building Over on the other side Singing and Praying, we will be staying In a place where there’s no night Moving to a city, in the land of plenty Where Jesus is the light All of God’s children are working on a building Don’t you wanna come along for the ride."Right Road Quartet's energetic performances and genuine spirit have created a buzz wherever they go. Right Road concerts are more than just a musical experience; it's an encounter with the Holy Spirit. Listeners can expect powerful vocals, tight harmonies, and an atmosphere filled with the joy of the Lord.]]["All of God's Children" will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms starting February 21, 2025.About Right Road Quartet:Right Road Quartet is a Southern Gospel group based in Columbia, MS. Formed in 2022, the group is comprised of Matt Linton (Lead), Kip Barrier (Tenor), Jason Pope (Baritone), and Caleb Dunn (Bass). Their mission is to share the Gospel through high-energy performances and inspiring music.For more information on Right Road Quartet and their upcoming single release, visit their website at www.rightroadquartet.com . Stay tuned for more exciting updates and releases from this talented and ministry-minded group. "All of God's Children" is sure to be a hit and a blessing to all who listen.

