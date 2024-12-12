Renew The ‘I Do’ Foundation Celebrates Marriages In Pittsburgh With New Keepsake Album

Renew The I Do hosts a variety of fun and inspiring date nights. Renew The I Do hosts a variety of fun and inspiring date nights. Renew The I Do Foundation celebrates marriage with new keepsake album

Renew the ‘I do’ Foundation celebrates its 10 year anniversary with a keepsake album that honors Pittsburgh couples and highlights the beauty of marriage.

The book will feature wedding photos and personal reflections from our couples. It’s a way to honor them and celebrate the power of choosing each other every day.” — Arlene Milon

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark its 10th anniversary, Renew the ‘I do’ Foundation , co-founded and led by Arlene Milon, is celebrating Pittsburgh marriages with a stunning new keepsake album that honors local couples and highlights the enduring beauty of marriage. Guided by her training with Leadership Story Lab , Milon has infused storytelling in her work with personal narratives that connect her community.The foundation’s mission, “inspiring marriages to thrive in today’s culture,” is brought to life through unique Pittsburgh date nights, which combine faith, and fun. These gatherings give couples opportunities to connect, pray, and strengthen their relationships, and enjoy the many cultural sites of Pittsburgh. Over the years, Renew the ‘I do’ has supported over 3,000 couples through these initiatives, and now, with the release of the anniversary album, the organization is capturing the stories behind those numbers.“We’re creating a keepsake album to pay tribute to Pittsburgh marriages,” said Milon. “The book will feature wedding photos and personal reflections from our couples. It’s a way to honor them and celebrate the power of choosing each other every day.”Milon credits her storytelling skills to Leadership Story Lab, where she learned to share her personal journey and see compelling stories in all the people she works with. She explained, “The tools I’ve gained help us connect in a meaningful way.”Leadership Story Lab founder Esther Choy encouraged Milon to embrace her own story as a leader. “At first, I was reluctant,” Milon shared. “But her encouragement was incredibly helpful to me. She gave me permission to go up there and explain why I'm doing this.”The keepsake album, a testament to Milon’s own 27 year marriage and her dedication to celebrating love, will be available summer 2025, aiming for a place on coffee tables across Pittsburgh. The foundation is also working to feature a few prominent local iconic sports couples, to reflect the city’s strong community spirit.For more information about the Renew the ‘I do’ Foundation and its upcoming projects, visit https://www.renewtheido.org/ About Leadership Story LabLeadership Story Lab is a women-led business storytelling consultancy, offering coaching, training, and certification in story facilitation. Their strategy T-Squared: (Transaction × Transformation) empowers leaders to meet goals, see differently, and create meaning through authentic communication and connection.About Renew the ‘I do’ FoundationFounded in 2014, by a priest, a rock star and a circus promoter, Renew the ‘I do’ Foundation inspires marriages to thrive in today’s culture, guided by research, science and the Holy Spirit. Now in its 10th year, the organization hosts unique date nights, candlelight renewal of vows Masses, marriage preparation for engaged couples, and modern fertility care.

