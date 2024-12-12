Houzeo Expands to Offer Tools for Home Buyers

Houzeo Advanced Filters Houzeo List View

Home buyers across the U.S. can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, today launched several tools geared toward making home buying simple, efficient, and transparent. Houzeo’s new IntelliSearch feature allows home buyers nationwide to find the exact home they are looking for from over one million listings online.“Houzeo has become the de-facto platform for home sellers. It is only natural for Houzeo to now evolve and cover home buyers as well,” said Nick Huscroft, a real estate broker in Ohio who partners with Houzeo. “It’s impressive what Houzeo has accomplished, given that it has raised no funding. Almost all home search platforms have raised over $100 million, and their user experience comes nowhere close to what Houzeo is offering. It’s impressive, really,” Nick added.Home buyers can now search homes for sale online through Houzeo.com. They don’t just see a comprehensive database of available homes in their market, they can also apply filters to zero in on the exact home that fits their criteria. Then, home buyers can save those listings, forward it to their contacts, request a tour, or even submit an offer.Houzeo’s inventory of available homes is comparable to top platforms. A quick search on homes for sale in Florida reveals more than 203,000 for sale listings on Houzeo. That’s in line with Redfin and other major platforms. The advantage for home buyers searching on Houzeo is that they can search simple text queries like tiny homes for sale in Florida or new homes in California under $400k Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop-shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers, and is now targeting home buyers. Almost all home buyers start their home search online. By providing simple discover and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify the process of buying and selling homes in the US.

