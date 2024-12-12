Summit BHC Announces the Upcoming Opening of Northern Path Recovery Center

Dwight Lacy, Summit BHC COO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of Northern Path Recovery Center ("Northern Path") in Fort Wayne, Indiana, scheduled for early 2025.Northern Path Recovery will be Summit's third facility in Indiana and the 39th in its expanding network. The new center is designed to support adults with substance use and mental health disorders. With a dedicated team of experienced clinicians and support staff, it will offer a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, residential treatment, and structured outpatient programs.“The opening of Northern Path Recovery Center marks another step forward in addressing the critical need for substance use disorder treatment in Indiana,” said Dwight Lacy, Chief Operating Officer of Summit. “We are committed to providing individuals and families with the resources and support they need to rebuild their lives, and we’re proud to be part of the Fort Wayne community.”Summit brings a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care, coupled with a culture of compassion focused on improving the lives we touch.Northern Path Recovery Center will be located at 3110 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. An open house will be scheduled for early 2025.About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 38 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

