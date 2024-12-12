Plaque unveiling ceremony of Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo taking the archival work of Macao to a new level

MACAU, December 12 - The plaque unveiling ceremony of Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo, located at Plots O4a and O4b at the intersection of Avenida Son On and Rua Heng Long in Pac On, Taipa, was held today (12 December), hosted by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Ho Iat Seng, accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Public Works Bureau, Lam Wai Hou; and the Director of the Archives of Macao, Lou Hong Wai.

The President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, noted that this year marks a milestone in the development of Macao’s archives, as Law No. 3/2023 – Archives Law which came into effect from 14 March 2024, and the plaque unveiling ceremony of the Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo, will take the development of Macao’s archives to a new level.

As an important cultural construction project in Macao, the Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo will provide sufficient and appropriate space for the collection and management of Macao SAR’s archival resources. The Building covers a gross floor area of over 55,000 square metres, with a usable area of over 40,000 square metres. It has 13 storeys above the ground and one basement, with spaces for receiving, collection, arrangement, and restoration of archives, which will centralise the preservation and protect the precious archival resources in Macao. The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng visited the “Exhibition introducing the Macao Government Historical Archives Building” at the same venue accompanied by guests.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by the Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Lau Wai Meng; the Director of the Judiciary Police, Sit Chong Meng; the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ng Wai Han; the Adviser of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi; the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long; the Vice Rector of the University of Macau, Michael King Man Hui; the Head of Department of Administrative and Financial Management of the Legal Affairs Bureau, Lei Seng Lei; the Acting Head of Department of Organization and Management of Administrative Finances of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Fong Tin Wan; and members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee.