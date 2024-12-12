Belgrade Avenue Bridge Repairs Advisory

The City of Boston conducts regular proactive maintenance to ensure that our bridges remain safe and functional. As part of this program, we will be making repairs to the Belgrade Ave Bridge that crosses the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks between Centre St and the West Roxbury Parkway.

Overnight work on the substructure of the Belgrade Avenue Bridge in West Roxbury could begin as early as Monday, December 16 contingent on MBTA approval and availability of personnel to manage the railway underneath the bridge during construction. The City of Boston’s team is only being given access to complete the construction repairs during times when trains are not operating, so work is anticipated to be between the hours of 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. For the duration of the project, the bridge will remain open to pedestrians and vehicles.

As our contractor will remove portions of the old structure, we expect abutters to occasionally be disrupted by the noise - especially during the demolition portion of the project. We anticipate the loudest noise to occur in the first 3-4 weeks of work. In total, we expect construction repairs to last 6-8 weeks based on the anticipated access granted by the MBTA. We apologize for the disruption caused by this necessary maintenance work.

Residents should call 311 or email publicworks@boston.gov with any questions or concerns.