MEC Tertuis Simmers on Western Cape road closures over festive season

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, has advised road users to be aware of a number of road closures, due to upgrades and maintenance work, that will be implemented across parts of the province over the festive season. “The Western Cape has a lot to offer visitors to the province. Therefore, we expect thousands of people will be traveling across our beautiful province. It is for this reason that we work very hard to maintain and upgrade our road infrastructure, to ensure the safety of all road users. Some of these projects are still under way,” Minister Simmers said.

Roads open but with traffic accommodation:

The following routes will be accessible but there will be traffic accommodation in place which may range from lane closures to width restrictions to stop-and-go points. Road users should factor in additional travel time when using these routes:

• Cape Winelands Region:

o Contract C1049.03: Upgrade and rehabilitation of DR1098 – Protea and Waarburgh Road. A section of DR1098 will be closed - local access will be available and a detour is in place.

o Contract C1216: The periodic maintenance MR310, DR1458 and DR1487 between Ceres and Op-die-Berg - one stop-and-go will be in place along MR310 close to Op-die-Berg.

• Overberg Region:

o Contract C0838.06: Reseal and rehabilitation of MR269 (Hemel-en-Aarde) and upgrading of drainage culvert on DR1257 near Tesselaarsdal.

Garden Route Region:

o Contract C1047.05: Completion contract - the widening of bridge no. 2221 over the Maalgate River at km15.1 on TR2/9.

o Contract C0851: Upgrading of Divisional Road 1609 Rondevlei.

Roads closed (local access only):

The following routes are completely closed, with detours in place, and road users are advised to plan alternative routes:

• Cape Winelands Region:

o Contract C1158.02: Replacement of bridge B0495, and emergency flood damage repair of bridges B6150 and B5983 near De Doorns.

• Overberg Region:

o Contract C1270.03: B1388 Elandsdrift (near Struisbaai).

Roads open without traffic accommodation

On the following routes, road users will be traveling through construction sites, but the roads are open without traffic accommodation. There may be reduced speed limits but no stop-and-go points. Road users are advised to factor in additional travel time:

• Cape Winelands Region:

o Contract C0749.02: Upgrading of Main Road 191 (km 0.00 - km9.57) – Proceed-when-safe remains in place at two locations along Franschhoek Pass.

o Contract C1102.01: The upgrade of MR201 (R301) between the N1 (Paarl) and OP5255 (Kliprug Road).

o Contract C1105.01: Completion of Maintenance of TR9/2 – du Toitskloof Pass (km0.21 – km21.25).

o Contract C1116.01: Reseal of Wolseley, Ceres, Touws River.

o Contract C1203: Completion of reseal of Trunk and Divisional Roads around Worcester.

o Contract C1141: Periodic maintenance of TR03103, MR 00295, DR01356 and OP 06046 (Montagu).

o Contract C1142: Upgrade of DR01099, strengthening of MR00202 and periodic maintenance of MR00189, DR01090, OP05215 (Klapmuts).

o Contract C1145: Periodic maintenance of DR01123, TR02501 and MR00174 (Drakenstein).

o Contract C1205: Reseal R60 Bonnievale.

o Contract C1270.09: Clarence Drive.

• Overberg Region:

o Contract C1000: upgrade of Trunk Road 28 section 2 between Hermanus (km 6.20) and Stanford (km 24.00) and Gansbaai (km43.88) and Minor Road 4017 (km 0.00 to 4.20).

o Contract C0852.01: MR276 Road over rail Boontjies Kraal - Proceed-when-safe remains in place at two locations along Franschhoek Pass.

o Contract C1271.03: DR1254 and DR1271 (Karwyderskraal).

• Garden Route Region:

o Contract C0964.02: Upgrade of TR33/1 at Beach Boulevard West (km 9,90) to Garret Street (km 13,15).

o Contract C1125: Periodic maintenance of Tr83/2, TR83/5 an MR365 between Riversdale and Ladismith.

o Contract C1154: Periodic maintenance of TR03302 Hartenbos to Oudtshoorn.

o Contract C1146: Periodic maintenance of MR00351, MR00355, DR01615, DR01600 and DR01627 (Knysna).

• Central Karoo Region:

o Contract C1008: The rehabilitation of Divisional Road 1688 between Calitzdorp Spa-turnoff (km 15,64) and Oudtshoorn (km 43,31) - There is a two-way bypass in place along DR1688.

• Cape Metro Region:

o Contract C0914: Upgrade of MR168 (Baden Powell Drive) between Lynedoch (km 5.88) and MR177 (km 10.62).

o Contract C1038.02: Safety improvement of N7 Potsdam/ Melkbos/ van Schoorsdrift.

• West Coast Region:

o Contract C0967: The planning, design, and implementation for the completion of the R45 corridor between the N7 and R46 at Malmesbury.

o Contract C1308: Repairs to Uitkyk Pass.

o Contract C1147: Periodic maintenance of MR552, MR546 and DR2220 (Lutzville).

o Contract C0802.05: Rehabilitation of MR533 between St Helena Bay (km13.19) and Stompneus Bay (km23.08).

o Contract C1230: Periodic maintenance of Tr21/2, MR559 and OP7643 (Saldanha Bay).

“I wish to thank our District Road Engineers’ offices who will still be on standby for emergencies over the festive season. While there may be a construction break, our maintenance teams are always ready to respond to fallen trees, faulty traffic signals, and other incidents,” Minister Simmers said.

Media enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za