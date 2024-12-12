Sureserve Selects Creatio to Elevate Service Delivery for its Residents

Creatio's no-code platform helps Sureserve, a UK provider of compliance and energy services, streamline resident engagement with composable functionality and AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Sureserve selected Creatio’s platform to modernize its residents service workflows. The collaboration focuses on improving residents’ interaction, optimizing service processes, and driving operational efficiencies.Sureserve is a valued partner for housing associations, local authorities, and residents, known for building strong regional and local relationships through its expertise and commitment to excellent service. To improve its connection with residents and optimize operations, Sureserve is adopting Creatio CRM. The unified system will centralize resident and property communications, enabling a more modern, efficient, and proactive approach to service delivery.Creatio AI-native no-code platform will transform how Sureserve engages with residents, offering omnichannel communication for seamless interactions. Features like easy appointment scheduling, accurate fault resolution, real-time updates, and integrated feedback will elevate the service experience. Additionally, its integration with client systems will enhance data connectivity and expand service capabilities, creating a connected and efficient environment.“At Sureserve, meeting residents’ needs with care and efficiency is our top priority. Partnering with Creatio allows us to leverage modern AI-powered no-code technology to better serve our clients, our residents and the communities we work in.” said Phil Tyler, Sureserve’s CIO.Creatio was chosen for its flexibility, intuitive design, and ability to empower teams to independently manage and optimize processes. Praesto Consulting, Creatio’s trusted implementation partner, is leading the deployment to align the solution with SureServe’s goals and ensure a smooth transition.“Creatio is proud to support Sureserve in its work to enhance resident experiences and improve operational efficiency. This partnership demonstrates the transformative power of no-code technology in property management,” said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio.About SureserveSureserve is a leading provider of compliance and energy services, dedicated to creating warm, safe, and sustainable homes while enhancing the quality of life for residents. Partnering with housing associations and local authorities, Sureserve combines nationwide reach with regional expertise to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions. Guided by core values of safety, excellence, respect, integrity, expertise, and sustainability, Sureserve builds trusted relationships and remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence in the housing sector.About Praesto ConsultingTechnology consultancy specializing in CRM, Data and Insights, EPM/CPM, Marketing, and Business Strategy. Praesto's consultants drive global solutions, implement major marketing systems, and deliver real-time P&L insights, providing clients with a one-stop-shop for Business Analytics.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

