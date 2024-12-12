Creatio Partners with Meritus USA to Further Revolutionize Business Automation and CRM with Artificial Intelligence

The new partnership aims to empower more businesses in the US with innovative, no-code CRM and AI-driven solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Meritus USA , a CRM consultancy focused on digital transformation through the integration of Generative AI and leading CRM solutions. This partnership underscores the companies’ mutual commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI technologies to drive digital transformation across industries."We are thrilled to partner with Creatio, a leader in no-code technology, to enhance our offerings and provide our clients with unparalleled freedom and flexibility in automating their workflows," said Bill Zarbock, Founder of Meritus USA. "By combining Creatio's innovative platform with our expertise in CRM and AI, we are poised to deliver novel solutions that empower businesses to innovate and excel."Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."Creatio is excited to partner with Meritus USA, a leader in combining CRM and AI expertise, to expand our no-code platform's reach," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "Our collaboration provides organizations with innovative tools that leverage CRM and AI strengths. The custom GPT developed by Meritus USA for the Creatio community, offered as a free marketplace app, highlights our partnership's transformative potential, helping businesses adapt swiftly in today's fast-changing environment.”About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Meritus USAMeritus USA is a full-service CRM consultancy dedicated to transforming businesses through the seamless integration of AI and advanced CRM solutions. As a trusted Creatio partner, we deliver no-code, AI-driven innovations that streamline workflows, elevate customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency. Guided by an esteemed advisory board of CRM pioneers and Harvard Business School HBAP associates, Meritus USA offers expertise in AI integration, custom solutions, and strategic consulting to help businesses unlock insights and redefine their industries.For more information, please visit www.MeritusUSA.com

