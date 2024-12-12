Modual Appoints Vincent Marbé as New CEO to Lead Company into Next Growth Phase

Vincent Marbé appointed CEO of Modual AG

BRUNNEN, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modual AG, Switzerland’s leading second-life battery manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Marbé as its new Chief Executive Officer. Marbé, an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the energy sector, will take the helm at Modual to drive its next phase of growth and innovation in sustainable energy storage solutions."I am thrilled to join Modual at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Vincent Marbé. "The team’s dedication to blending innovative technology with circular economy principles resonates deeply with my own vision for the future of renewable energy solutions. Together with our talented team, trusted customers, suppliers, and partners, we have the opportunity to drive meaningful change in the battery storage sector and accelerate the global energy transition."Marbé previously served as CEO of go-e, where he successfully combined technology, innovation, and growth to establish the company as a significant player in the renewable energy space. His expertise in energy technologies and strategic leadership will be instrumental as Modual seeks to expand its market presence and advance its mission to revolutionize energy storage through second-life battery solutions.Christoph Fässler, Co-Founder of Modual, commented, "It is with great pleasure that we announce that Mr. Vincent Marbé will take over the position of CEO of Modual AG. With his extensive experience, Vincent Marbé will accompany the company into the next phase of its growth and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of sustainable energy storage solutions."Marbé’s appointment comes as Modual continues to gain momentum in the energy storage industry, leveraging its innovative second-life battery technology to meet growing demand for environmentally responsible energy solutions.For media inquiries, please contact: office@modual.chAbout ModualModual is Switzerland’s largest manufacturer of second-life battery technology, dedicated to creating sustainable energy solutions through innovative battery solutions. By repurposing electric vehicle (EV) cells, Modual provides high-performance, eco-friendly battery systems for a variety of applications. Our commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles drives us to deliver products that reduce environmental impact while enabling the global energy transition.

