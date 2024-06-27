Modual Appoints Jesse Morris as New Head of Marketing
Modual, a leading innovator in repurposing electric car batteries into second-life energy storage, announce the appointment of Jesse Morris as Head of Marketing
His proven track record in the industry and visionary approach to marketing align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions.”BRUNNEN, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modual, a leading innovator in repurposing end-of-life electric car batteries into second-life energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Jesse Morris as their new Head of Marketing. Jesse brings over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles within the technology and energy storage industries, positioning him as an ideal leader to drive Modual’s marketing strategies and global brand growth.
Jesse Morris's distinguished career includes pivotal roles such as Head of Marketing at Xerotech, an Irish battery technology manufacturer, and Director of Global Marketing at Acetech Vehicle Intelligence. His extensive expertise in developing and executing impactful marketing campaigns, coupled with his deep understanding of the battery and energy storage sectors, will be instrumental in accelerating Modual's market presence and engagement.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse Morris to the Modual family,” said Christoph Fässler, Co-Founder of Modual. “His proven track record in the industry and visionary approach to marketing align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions. Jesse’s leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to communicate the value and innovation of our second-life battery products to a global audience.”
Modual is already the market leader in second-life battery energy storage systems in Switzerland. With Jesse's international marketing experience, the company aims to cement its position in Switzerland while expanding into Europe and beyond. In his new role, Jesse will oversee Modual’s comprehensive marketing strategy, including brand development, digital marketing, public relations, and customer engagement. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Modual continues to expand its operations and solidify its position as the market leader in second-life energy storage in Switzerland, with growing interest from international markets.
“I am excited to join Modual and contribute to a company that is at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions,” said Jesse Morris. “Modual’s innovative approach to repurposing EV batteries not only supports a circular economy but also addresses critical energy storage needs and prevents usable battery cells from ever reaching landfill. I look forward to working with the talented team at Modual to drive our vision forward and create lasting value for our customers.”
With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, Modual is poised to lead the transition to greener energy storage solutions. Jesse Morris's appointment as Head of Marketing marks a significant step in Modual’s journey towards achieving its ambitious goals and reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the energy storage industry.
About Modual
Modual specializes in repurposing end-of-life electric car batteries and converting their battery cells into second-life energy storage solutions. Founded in 2021 and based in Brunnen, Switzerland, Modual has rapidly grown to become the market leader in second-life energy storage, known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability.
