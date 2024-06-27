Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,214 in the last 365 days.

Modual Appoints Jesse Morris as New Head of Marketing

Photo of Jesse Morris who was recently appointed as Head of Marketing of Modual AG

Jesse Morris was recently appointed Head of Marketing of Modual AG

Photo of a Modual Series Lite Second Life Energy Storage unit

Modual - Second Life Energy Storage Solutions

Image of the Modual AG logo

Modual AG logo

Modual, a leading innovator in repurposing electric car batteries into second-life energy storage, announce the appointment of Jesse Morris as Head of Marketing

His proven track record in the industry and visionary approach to marketing align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions.”
— Christoph Fässler
BRUNNEN, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modual, a leading innovator in repurposing end-of-life electric car batteries into second-life energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Jesse Morris as their new Head of Marketing. Jesse brings over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles within the technology and energy storage industries, positioning him as an ideal leader to drive Modual’s marketing strategies and global brand growth.

Jesse Morris's distinguished career includes pivotal roles such as Head of Marketing at Xerotech, an Irish battery technology manufacturer, and Director of Global Marketing at Acetech Vehicle Intelligence. His extensive expertise in developing and executing impactful marketing campaigns, coupled with his deep understanding of the battery and energy storage sectors, will be instrumental in accelerating Modual's market presence and engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse Morris to the Modual family,” said Christoph Fässler, Co-Founder of Modual. “His proven track record in the industry and visionary approach to marketing align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions. Jesse’s leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to communicate the value and innovation of our second-life battery products to a global audience.”

Modual is already the market leader in second-life battery energy storage systems in Switzerland. With Jesse's international marketing experience, the company aims to cement its position in Switzerland while expanding into Europe and beyond. In his new role, Jesse will oversee Modual’s comprehensive marketing strategy, including brand development, digital marketing, public relations, and customer engagement. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Modual continues to expand its operations and solidify its position as the market leader in second-life energy storage in Switzerland, with growing interest from international markets.

“I am excited to join Modual and contribute to a company that is at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions,” said Jesse Morris. “Modual’s innovative approach to repurposing EV batteries not only supports a circular economy but also addresses critical energy storage needs and prevents usable battery cells from ever reaching landfill. I look forward to working with the talented team at Modual to drive our vision forward and create lasting value for our customers.”

With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, Modual is poised to lead the transition to greener energy storage solutions. Jesse Morris's appointment as Head of Marketing marks a significant step in Modual’s journey towards achieving its ambitious goals and reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the energy storage industry.

About Modual
Modual specializes in repurposing end-of-life electric car batteries and converting their battery cells into second-life energy storage solutions. Founded in 2021 and based in Brunnen, Switzerland, Modual has rapidly grown to become the market leader in second-life energy storage, known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability.

For more information, please contact:
Email: office@modual.ch
Phone: +41 41 244 05 50
Web: www.modual.ch

Jesse Morris
Modual
+353 851455566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Modual Appoints Jesse Morris as New Head of Marketing

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more