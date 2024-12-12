Unique Stocking Stuffer for Pet Lovers: New Scented Bubbles for Dogs and Cats

Puppy Love Bubbles and Kitty Love Bubbles

Introducing Bacon, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin, Apple Pie, and Birthday Cake Scents from Puppy Love Bubbles and Catnip Infused Bubbles from Kitty Love Bubbles

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a unique holiday gift for dog lovers just got easier! Puppy Love Bubbles and Kitty Love Bubbles are a new line of scented bubbles specially made for pets by the St. Louis-based company Atomic Bubbles. For dogs, they’ve introduced exciting scents: Bacon, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin, Apple Pie, and Birthday Cake. For cats, the bubbles are infused with catnip. They are sure to delight both pets and their owners, making them a perfect stocking stuffer this season.

“Our goal was to create something unique that would bring joy to dogs and their families,” said John Reider, founder of Atomic Bubbles and the creator of Puppy Love Bubbles and Kitty Love Bubbles. “For dogs, we started with classic scents like peanut butter and bacon, and now we’re adding festive favorites. Cats go crazy for the catnip bubbles!”

Puppy Love Bubbles and Kitty Love Bubbles are Made in the USA, non-toxic, allergen-free, and meet all CPSC safety standards. Whether used indoors or outdoors, these bubbles provide a fun way for dogs to stay active and entertained.

Reider said. “They’re a simple, affordable way to get your pup moving and having fun. Watching their excitement as they chase and pop the bubbles is pure joy. You can use them indoor during the winter months thanks to the non-staining formula.”

Each scent is available in a 4-ounce 2-pack for $13.99 and can be purchased at AtomicBubbles.com. Follow them on social media: Instagram.com/PuppyLoveBubbles and Instagram.com/KittyLoveBubbles.

For media inquiries, please contact dana@danadeanpr.com.

About Atomic Bubbles

John Reider, affectionately known as "The Bubble Man" in St. Louis, MO, has been innovating bubble solutions for over a decade. The Atomic Bubbles® brand has been featured in USA Today, Buzzfeed, and Medium. Together with his wife Beth, John also launched the Bubble Bus® in 2005, now with franchises in multiple states. Through their Bubbles4Besties program, Atomic Bubbles partners with nonprofits to give back and help animals in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.