Calming Bubbles for Dogs Now Available from ‘Atomic Bubbles’

Atomic Bubbles is bringing a fresh, fun, and soothing twist to pet playtime with its latest innovation: Puppy Love Calming Bubbles with Lavender.

Calming Bubbles are Scented with Lavender

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomic Bubbles is excited to announce the addition of Calming Bubbles to its popular pet line for dogs, Puppy Love Bubbles. Calming Bubbles are scented with lavender and will be available for purchase in April.

Puppy Love Bubbles are Made in the USA, safe for pets and people, non-toxic, CPSC compliant and allergen free. They are safe for use indoors or outdoors. Puppy Love Bubbles also come in Bacon, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin, Apple Pie, and Birthday Cake scents. Each scent comes in a convenient 4 ounce 2-pack and is available for purchase for $13.99 at PuppyLoveBubbles.com.

Founder of Atomic Bubbles, John Reider, said, “Some dogs need help relaxing and that’s why I created Calming Bubbles. They’re great for pets and people! I actually had shelter dogs in mind because I thought about how much they could benefit from these bubbles. They’re great for playtime and also for providing a soothing experience. Keep calm and bubble on!”

Atomic Bubbles will be debuting the product at the Global Pet Expo 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Launch Details:

Event: Global Pet Expo 2025

Booth: Meet the Atomic Bubbles founders at Booth 5605

About Atomic Bubbles

“Bring love, joy, and peace to people through bubbles.” That’s the mantra of husband and wife team John and Beth Reider, who took the bubble business by storm twenty years ago. John, an aircraft engineer, and Beth, an orthopedic physical therapist, also go by the nicknames Bubble Man and Bubble Lady. Their bubble journey started with a crazy purchase- buying out the original glowing blacklight bubble, called Tekno Bubbles®, from its inventor. Their love of bubbles led to a full blown mobile event business called the Bubble Bus which has franchises in 3 states. Today, Atomic Bubbles has its very own bubble factory in Shrewsbury, MO and a wildly popular line of pet bubbles, called Puppy Love and Kitty Love. Atomic Bubbles actively supports nonprofits benefiting both pets and people, including Purina Farms, Make A Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Kids Rock Cancer, The PVA (Paralyzed Veterans of America), Autism Speaks. For more information, please visit AtomicBubbles.com or connect on facebook.com/atomicbubblesstl or Instagram.com/atomic_bubbles.stl.

