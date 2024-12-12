LUXURY LIVING GROUP'S FIRST STORE IN DALLAS

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian elegance meets the mythos of the Great American West as Luxury Living Group unveils its first-ever Luxury Living Texas store in Dallas’ renowned Design District. Located at 1548 Slocum St., this opening marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across the United States, following successful launches in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Luxury Living Group develops and manages furniture business unit for some of the most important international luxury brands, creating unique and distinctive lifestyles, interpreting and enhancing the DNA of each brand. The new Luxury Living store in Dallas will showcase an exclusive selection of furniture from prestigious brands such as Versace Home, Dolce & Gabbana Casa, Trussardi Casa, Luxence and Bentley Home.

“We are thrilled to bring Luxury Living to Dallas, a city that is experiencing significant growth and attracting a dynamic, demanding and quality-conscious audience,” said Luxury Living Group CEO Andrea Gentilini. “The opening of the new Dallas location is a significant milestone in our global expansion plan. Our prestigious location in the Design District will embody our company’s core values, creating an inspiring experience for customers.”

The new 12,000 square-foot store offers a curated collection of refined designs that can be tailored to reflect each client's unique taste. Store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Guests are invited to explore the store and experience the best in luxury design.

As part of its commitment to delivering the finest Italian craftsmanship, Luxury Living Group continues to expand its U.S. footprint with plans to open additional locations. Internationally, the brand has established a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia and North America, making it a leading name in luxury interiors.

