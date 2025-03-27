LUXURY LIVING GROUP PRESENTS THE DOLCE&GABBANA CASA COLLECTION AT THE PARIS STORE

Paris DG casa

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new exhibition dedicated to the Dolce&Gabbana Casa Collection expands the offering of the Luxury Living store in Paris, offering a refined selection of furniture pieces that embody the Collection’s distinctive aesthetic and craftsmanship.

Displayed across two grand windows on the ground floor, spanning almost 100 square meters, the exhibition invites visitors to explore three iconic themes: the bold and magnetic allure of Leo, the ethereal sophistication of Dreaming White, and the Mediterranean vibrancy of Verde Maiolica collection. A seamless blend of tradition and innovation, where artisanal savoir-faire meets the unmistakable stylistic codes of Dolce&Gabbana Casa.

The Luxury Living store in Paris, a benchmark for high-end interior design, provides the perfect setting for this refined expression of Italian excellence, offering visitors an engaging experience through the world of Dolce&Gabbana Casa. With this new presentation, Luxury Living Group reaffirms its role as a key player in the international luxury furniture industry, bringing the unmistakable essence of Dolce&Gabbana Casa to one of the most prestigious addresses in Paris.

Address: 16-18 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris

ABOUT LUXURY LIVING GROUP

Luxury Living Group is leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury furniture for some of the most important brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors, Bugatti, as well as its own brand, Luxence Luxury Living. A success story marked by craftsmanship, experimentation, and fine materials. The Luxury Living Group collections are the result of meticulous production processes: the attention to detail and craftsmanship enhance creativity, elegance and design, always balancing tradition and innovation. A journey through the creation of furniture and accessories of excellent workmanship that at every stage, from the conception to the production of the prototype and the creation of the final item, exalts the Made in Italy values.

ABOUT HAWORTH LIFESTYLE

Haworth Lifestyle is a federation of leading global design brands part of Haworth Inc., a US company operating in commercial furniture and interiors with revenues of 2.6B$ and over 8.000 members worldwide. Haworth Lifestyle boasts a unique portfolio of manufacturing, retail, and licensing brands in the world of design and luxury: Poltrona Frau, Ceccotti, Cassina, Zanotta, Cappellini, Karakter, JANUS et Cie, Interni, Luminaire, Luxury Living Group, Ralph Lauren Home, Bentley Home, Bugatti Home, Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Trussardi Casa and Versace Home. The federation is made up of multicultural teams in continuous expansion and evolution, and home to different but complementary brands with

a shared purpose of advancing design & craftsmanship in the world.

Discover more at www.haworthlifestyle.com

