Rucoba & Maya Construction, LLC Recognized as 2024 Hispanic Business of the Year by the City of Austin

2024 Hispanic Business of the Year Award

Texas DBE is recognized for excellence in concrete services and infrastructure projects

Florencio and I started this business with a shared vision of excellence, and we’ve always been committed to providing superior construction services while fostering a culture of integrity and respect” — Rodolfo "Rudy" Rucoba

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rucoba & Maya Construction, LLC , a dynamic and rapidly growing construction company specializing in exceptional concrete contractor services with a core focus on stormwater structures, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Hispanic Business of the Year Award by the City of Austin . This recognition celebrates the company’s outstanding achievements, contributions to the community, and exceptional growth in the construction industry.The award, presented by the City of Austin, recognizes Hispanic-owned businesses that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their respective fields. Rucoba & Maya Construction has consistently exemplified these qualities, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the Texas construction sector while creating job opportunities and promoting local economic development.Founded in 2008 by Rodolfo "Rudy" Rucoba and Florencio Maya, Rucoba & Maya Construction has earned a reputation for excellence in providing specialized concrete services, particularly in developing and installing stormwater structures. Since becoming a self-performing General Contractor in 2014, the company has successfully executed projects for Texas Government Agencies, contributing to critical infrastructure like highways and dam construction. With over a decade of experience serving Austin, San Antonio, Buda, Kyle, and San Marcos, the company has built a strong presence and established itself as a reliable and trusted partner in the public and private sectors."We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the City of Austin," said Rodolfo "Rudy" Rucoba, Co-Founder of Rucoba & Maya Construction. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Florencio and I started this business with a shared vision of excellence, and we’ve always been committed to providing superior construction services while fostering a culture of integrity and respect."Florencio Maya, Co-Founder of Rucoba & Maya Construction, added, "Our success is built on the trust and relationships we’ve cultivated with our clients, partners, and the Austin community. We’re proud to be able to contribute to the city’s growth and look forward to many more years of success and collaboration."Dr. Rafael Marrero, an executive advisor to Rucoba & Maya Construction and a nationally recognized expert in government contracting, emphasized that the company is preparing for significant growth in the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT) program as a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and federal contractor. He noted, "This award is a recognition of the foundational work done by the founders and a confirmation that Rucoba & Maya is headed in the right direction. Their commitment to excellence is the cornerstone of their success, and we are excited for the next phase of their growth in the federal contracting space."This recognition is another milestone in the company’s journey as a leading construction firm in the region. Rucoba & Maya Construction looks forward to continued success.For more information about Rucoba & Maya Construction or teaming opportunities, please visit www.rucomaya.com About Rucoba & Maya Construction, LLC: Rucoba & Maya Construction, LLC is a full-service construction company based in Austin, Texas, specializing in delivering exceptional past performance and experience in concrete foundations, stormwater structures, and masonry services. Since becoming a self-performing General Contractor in 2014, the company has successfully executed projects for Texas Government Agencies, contributing to critical infrastructure like highways and dam construction. With over a decade of experience serving Austin, San Antonio, Buda, Kyle, and San Marcos, Rucoba & Maya has earned a reputation as a reliable and trusted partner in the construction industry. The company specializes in commercial, government, and civil construction, delivering high-quality projects safely, on time, and within budget while contributing to the development and improvement of local communities.

Rucoba & Maya Construction Project 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.