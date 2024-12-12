New Coalition Launches Statewide Initiative, Asks Texans to Get Dedicated to Water Funding

Business leaders and organizations unite ahead of upcoming legislative session to secure reliable water resources essential to Texas' economic future

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, a statewide coalition of Texas business leaders and organizations launched a crucial initiative, urging the Texas Legislature to establish a dedicated revenue source to fund future water projects — an essential investment in the state's long-term resilience and economic future.

Texas’ population and economy continue to grow, placing unprecedented demands on the state’s finite water resources. This new coalition is focused on ensuring water infrastructure remains a top priority in the upcoming 89th Texas Legislature.

The coalition’s efforts center on two goals: developing a resilient, diversified water supply to meet increasing demand and upgrading aging drinking water and wastewater systems across Texas. Just as a dependable energy grid and skilled workforce are pillars of Texas' success, reliable water infrastructure is foundational to sustaining long-term growth and prosperity.

“The continuation of Texas’ economic miracle hinges on securing a dependable water supply that will support our state’s growing communities and economy,” said David Leebron, President and CEO at Texas 2036. “This coalition is taking a long-term approach to ensure our water infrastructure supports a thriving, resilient Texas and the health of all Texans.”

With an estimated $154 billion needed for water infrastructure investments over the next 50 years, coalition members recognize that a dedicated water revenue stream is crucial to preserving Texas’ economic strength and quality of life.

"The Dallas Region is proud to be a major contributor to Texas' prosperous economy, and our business community works hard to sustain our record prosperity for Texans for generations to come—and we need a reliable water supply to do that,” said Dale Petroskey of the Dallas Regional Chamber. “We look forward to working with lawmakers to help secure a dedicated funding source for the Texas Water Fund to meet the demands of our growing companies and communities in North Texas and across the state.”

Recent legislative actions and a voter-supported constitutional initiative last year established the Texas Water Fund making an important down payment toward overhauling Texas’ water infrastructure. Coalition members, however, underscore that taking the next step—creating a dedicated funding stream—is necessary to support the state’s future economy.

“Water infrastructure is essential to Houston’s continued economic success,” said Taylor Landin of the Greater Houston Partnership. “A reliable water supply and modern water infrastructure supports economic development and gives our region the tools we need to attract companies and create jobs. A robust, sustainable Texas Water Fund will ensure that our businesses and communities have the resources they need to thrive.”

With Texas’ regions facing unique water needs, from urban growth to expansion in the manufacturing, energy and agricultural sectors, coalition members across the state are calling for additional funding this legislative session.

“Manufacturers recognize that water is essential for job creation and economic growth. This need is even more pronounced today considering the challenges to our nation’s supply chain security and the need to attract advanced technologies and critical manufacturing back to Texas and the United States,” said Tony Bennett with the Texas Association of Manufacturers. “Texas policymakers have been forward-thinking in supporting innovative approaches to water infrastructure funding. To build on these successes, Texas must establish a dedicated funding stream for the Texas Water Fund. The consequences of not doing so could be dire and even endanger Texas’ economic miracle.”

Water infrastructure directly supports Texas’ energy sector, underscoring the interdependent relationship between water supply and energy production—a key component of the state’s economic engine.

"Water is as critical to Texas' economic engine as it is to the daily lives of every Texan," said Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business. "Improved water infrastructure isn't just a necessity—it's an investment in sustaining our state's unparalleled growth, ensuring businesses thrive, and communities flourish for generations to come."

“Water feeds Texas. Water for crops, livestock, or rural communities. No one feels the effects of drought more than Texas farmers and ranchers. That's why we are urging Texans to get serious about water," said Russell Boening, President of Texas Farm Bureau.

As the 89th Texas Legislature approaches, this coalition stands ready to support lawmakers and additional stakeholders to secure a dedicated funding mechanism for water infrastructure, protecting Texas’ economic vitality and quality of life for generations to come.

The coalition includes the Dallas Regional Chamber, the Greater Houston Partnership, Texas 2036, Texas Association of Business, Texas Chemistry Council, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Association of Manufacturers, Texas REALTORS, Texas Water Association, and dozens more chamber and business groups.

Texas voters also recognize the water issues the state faces. In the 8th Texas Voter Poll recently released by Texas 2036, a majority of Texans (85%) are highly concerned about potential water shortages, making water security a priority. Following the creation of the Texas Water Fund in 2023, 85% support long-term investments in water infrastructure, with 68% favoring an additional $1 billion annually for the fund.

The full list of coalition members can be found at www.texas2036.org/txwater-funding.

For more information or to inquire about joining this initiative, contact Tara Tough at tara.tough@texas2036.org.

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonprofit public policy organization committed to building long-term, data-driven strategies to ensure Texas’ prosperity up to its bicentennial and beyond. Our solutions are nonpartisan, grounded in thorough research and focus on critical issues that seek to improve lives and opportunities for all Texans.

