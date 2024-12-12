Media Advisory: Texas 2036 Expert Addresses Health Care Market Challenges Highlighted by New Voter Concerns

Texas voters tell us that barriers like a lack of transparency, accountability and limited choices lead to unhealthy outcomes and high medical debt.” — Charles Miller

Texas 2036 Expert Addresses Health Care Market Challenges Highlighted by New Voter Concerns

WHY: Texas 2036’s new voter poll shows a majority of Texans agree: steps are needed to ensure accountability, affordability and transparency in health care markets.

QUOTE: "It’s increasingly clear that for many Americans, our health care system is broken. Texas voters tell us that barriers like a lack of transparency, accountability and limited choices lead to unhealthy outcomes and high medical debt," said Charles Miller, Director of Health and Economic Mobility Policy at Texas 2036.

"Our recent poll shows that Texas voters are ready for government action to create healthier markets. Our state policymakers have already started to take steps and could lead the nation in market reforms next year."

The full poll can be found at www.texas2036.org/poll.

