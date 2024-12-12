Day 3: Guardian & Observer strikes in protest at the rushed sale of the Observer

Updates throughout the day

Billy Bragg singing to crowds on the picket line © Mark Thomas

Billy Bragg was among those supporting the third day of strikes outside the Guardian's HQ in opposition to the rushed sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media.

He sang protest song Which Side Are You On? to the crowds, who attended the festive picket line at Kings Place in King's Cross, London.

Laura Davison, Gerry Curran and Andy Smith join other NUJ colleagues at the strike

Journalists and NUJ leaders - including general secretary-elect Laura Davison, assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley, vice president Gerry Curran and senior orgraniser Andy Smith - braved the cold to began picketing early.

They kicked off the second 48 hour strike in two weeks with many journalists also announcing on social media that they are not working today or tomorrow, Friday 13 December. The effect on the Guardian's website was apparent with stories beginning to appear under Guardian staff bylines or news agency credits.

© Mark Thomas

© Mark Thomas

Messages of solidarity also began pouring in on social media and from NUJ branches and chapels, some of which are posted below.

The National Union of Journalists and its members at the Guardian and Observer believe the plans agreed in principle by The Scott Trust are disastrous for the Observer, will damage the reputation of the Guardian and will seriously impact the working conditions for staff on both titles.

The strike action is backed by 93% of the journalists united in their concerns about how the sale has been handled by The Scott Trust and has the full support of the NUJ.

Please come along to support the picket line any time between 8am and 5pm on Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December, outside the Guardian and Observer HQ, 90 York Way, King’s Cross, London.

If you can’t support the strike in person you can follow and support it on social media via https://x.com/NUJofficial and Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/nujofficial.bsky.social and with the Guardian and Observer NUJ chapel via the following platforms:- Bluesky @gonuj.org X @GoNUJ9 Instagram @gonuj93 TikTok @gonuj93

If you’d like to voice your opinion to the Guardian contact the readers editor at [email protected]

For more information on the action please visit the NUJ campaign page: https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/not-for-sale-save-the-observer.html

Messages of solidarity from NUJ colleagues

The Guardian and Observer journalists' campaign against the sale of the Observer is continuing. The FT Chapel is sending its support and solidarity and urges all fellow journalists to do the same. There is a power in the union✊

NUJ members at Reach plc fully support our colleagues at the Guardian & Observer in standing up for journalists to have a say in the future of the oldest Sunday national title in the UK. The voice of journalists has been marginalised during a closed-door sale process. Strike action is always the last resort and the fact that this is the second planned 48-hour walk out taking place only serves to reinforce the strength of feeling involved. The Reach NUJ Group Chapel sends its support and solidarity with hopes that the key decision makers rethink their plans in favour of a workable and fair outcome.

Congratulations on your magnificent stand - your fight is our fight, for journalists and journalism. Strikers have certainly taught us (gettit!?) how to do it! And we agreed a £100 donation. Solidarity, Phil Turner, on behalf of South Yorkshire NUJ Branch.

Return to listing